Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
Ime Udoka’s mistress handled Nia Long’s travel arrangements
In another twist to the romantic debacle involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, the woman who he was having an office affair with was handing the travel arrangements for his fiancée Nia Long. “TMZ” reports that one of the duties that the staffer Udoka had an affair with...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"
Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL・
Yardbarker
‘Broke up with my wife a couple times, we’re still married’: Markieff Morris’ analogy for Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets
Markieff Morris wasted no time voicing his opinion on Kevin Durant’s trade saga at Day 1 of Brooklyn Nets training camp. “That’s the NBA man, you break up with a girlfriend, you get back with her,” Morris said Tuesday. “Same s–t. You air your differences until you figure it out.”
Washington Wizards Waive Former Kentucky Star
On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards waived Davion Mintz. The 24-year-old played the final two seasons of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
