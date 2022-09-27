ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogfish, Dewey Beer, Fifer Orchards team up on autumn ale

By Charles Megginson
 3 days ago

Dogfish will unveil its new autumn ale, “Deep Delish,” brewed in collaboration with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards, during its second-annual Harvest Festival.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host its second-annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Milton Tasting Room and Kitchen .

The free event will feature food, music, art, entertainment, and off-centered ales, including a brand-new fall beer brewed in collaboration with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards .

“I am always pumped for this time of year and for our annual Harvest Festival, but Deep Delish, our new collaboration beer with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards, is going to bring a whole new level of excitement to the event,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head founder and brewer.

“I think our drinkers are going to have a lot of fun tasting it, especially knowing that it was ideated and brewed in partnership with two other Delaware native brands.”

Deep Delish, which clocks in at 9.7% ABV, is the first limited-edition 12-ounce can to be released from Dogfish Head’s Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen, was brewed in partnership with Dewey Beer Co. and Fifer Orchards .

With maple syrup, brown sugar and apple juice concentrate from Fifer Orchards, “the beer radiates notes of maple and apple crisp for a fresh-from-the-oven flavor,” according to Dogfish.

Deep Delish will be available on draft and in 6-pack, 12-ounce cans to-go for $14 each, while supplies last.

Upon arrival at Harvest Festival, guests can take a stroll around the Grassy Knoll to check out the food trucks and booths run by unique local Delaware vendors and artisans, including members of The Developing Artist Collaboration , a local arts-centric non-profit, who will be performing live acrylic paint pour-overs.

Throughout the day, the Tasting Room & Kitchen will offer food and cocktail specials and tours of the brewery and Steampunk Treehouse.

Inside, DJ 45 will be spinning vinyl tunes while Hot Sauce and Homestead Blue Grass Band serenade guests on the outdoor stage.

A portion of the proceeds from the Harvest Festival will benefit Brandywine Valley SPCA, an organization that advocates for the well-being and welfare of animals. Guests can also show their support by bringing their pup to the on-site dog photo booth from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For those that can’t make it to Harvest Festival but still want to drink in the fall spirit, Dogfish Head has other options available.

Dogfish Head autumn beers

  • Amazön Lederhösen: Brewed with all German Munich malt, noble hops and lager yeast, Amazön Lederhösen (5.2% ABV) is a traditional märzen beer that’s filled with luscious layers of maltiness. The perfect pint for the season, its aromas and flavors will have drinkers thinking they’re right there, at the largest beer drinking event in the world … Oktoberfest in Germany! Available on draft at Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, and in cans to-go at Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium.
  • Punkin Ale: A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar, Dogfish Head brews its Punkin Ale (7% ABV) with pumpkin meat, brown sugar and spices. As the season cools, warm up with this fall-favorite! Available on draft and in 6pk/12oz bottles at Dogfish Head’s Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen and at the brewery’s Rehoboth brewpub and Off-Centered EmPOURium.

To learn more about Dogfish Head’s Harvest Festival happenings, please visit this link .

Town Square LIVE News

