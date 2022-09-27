Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Glow Crazy 5k Race
(WJHL) Danielle Puckett of The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA tells us about the Glow Crazy 5K Run and 80’s party coming up Saturday, October 8 starting at 7:00pm. For more information visit www.YMCAKPT.org.
Washington County Schools adding air purifiers to buses
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools students and staff will see a new piece of tech on many of their buses after fall break and will hopefully see fewer sick days once they’re switched on. Greentech, a local company that produces air purifiers and other environmental technology,...
wjhl.com
Previewing the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bristol Dragway
Sara Dickson with the Alzheimer’s association, gets us ready for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up on October 15th at Bristol Dragway!. For more information call 865-347-1786 or go to alz.org/walk.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
wjhl.com
Veterans Voices: Ed Sheffey uses U.S. Army training to serve through business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities veteran is using his skills honed during military service to launch a business, help other veterans and volunteer on hallowed ground for veterans all around our region. “In 2003, I started my career as a teacher,” Ed Sheffey said. “Then in 2004,...
TBI: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe
Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. Previous: (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman missing out of Sullivan County. Authorities say that Cathy Kaywood, who was last seen walking away from her Brookside Drive home in Kingsport, […]
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Megan Boswell new lawyer bid: Public defender explains when switch would be appropriate
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell may want a new publicly-appointed attorney in her murder defense, but a local public defender said judges usually set a high bar for allowing such changes — and with good reason. Boswell, who is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn in early 2020, told Judge Jim Goodwin Friday […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 20, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Terrance Boings, Johnson City, and charged him with fugitive from justice for crimes in another state. At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers received a tip that Boings was staying at 501 Orleans St. 911 Dispatch informed officers that Boings had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Bristol, Va., for abduction, strangling another, larceny, and assault. When officers knocked on the door, Boings was one of the people who answer and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
JCPD: Man tried to steal same car part twice before pointing gun at neighbors, arrested later on meth charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two allegedly failed attempts to steal a catalytic converter led to a man pointing a gun at people and ultimately resulted in his arrest, Johnson City police state. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Joshua White, of Elizabethton, was arrested on Thursday morning on two […]
wcyb.com
Gas woes: Some customers report receiving diesel instead of gas at Lebanon station
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: News 5 received a response back from Roadrunner spokesman, Ross Parman. Out of an abundance of caution, we replenished the unleaded tank with a fresh fuel as we investigate to determine if there are any irregularities with fuel deliveries or in our tank. To the extent if a customer believes their vehicle was affected by this potential issue, they can contact riskmanagement@gpminvestments.com.
Accused Sullivan Co. murderer to go to trial in June
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged with murder in Sullivan County will face a trial in June next year. News Channel 11 was in the courtroom Thursday when Misty Magic James was given a trial date of June 26, 2023. James did not physically appear in court, but she did appear virtually. A […]
