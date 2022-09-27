On September 20, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Terrance Boings, Johnson City, and charged him with fugitive from justice for crimes in another state. At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers received a tip that Boings was staying at 501 Orleans St. 911 Dispatch informed officers that Boings had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Bristol, Va., for abduction, strangling another, larceny, and assault. When officers knocked on the door, Boings was one of the people who answer and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

