Georgia Symphony Orchestra holds free concert with Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers

By Special, Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is holding a free “Walk Together, Children” chorus concert featuring the GSO Chorus and the Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers on Oct 8 at 3 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street in Marietta.

This is the second concert of GSO’s 72nd season. The concert is free, but registration is requested.

GSO Music Director Bryan Black will lead the choruses in their performance. The program includes Hoagy Carmichael’s “Georgia on My Mind,” Eric Whitacre’s “Sing Gently,” “Walk Together, Children” arranged by Moses Hogan, Oscar Peterson’s “Hymn to Freedom” and Richard Jackson’s arrangement of “Rock My Soul."

The Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers was founded in 2009 by Uzee Brown Jr. to study and sing music for the enjoyment of its members and the general public, to preserve and promote African American musical traditions and to enrich the community.

For more information, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908.

Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

