Johnson City, TN

wjhl.com

The show goes on: Music in the castle continues through weather

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Weather didn’t stop the 70th annual Music in the Castle from being held at Tennessee High School this year. “It’s steeped in tradition and we’re grateful for that and we definitely need to keep it going for years and years to come,” says Tennessee High School band director, David Semones.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Glow Crazy 5k Race

(WJHL) Danielle Puckett of The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA tells us about the Glow Crazy 5K Run and 80’s party coming up Saturday, October 8 starting at 7:00pm. For more information visit www.YMCAKPT.org.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Washington County Schools adding air purifiers to buses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools students and staff will see a new piece of tech on many of their buses after fall break and will hopefully see fewer sick days once they’re switched on. Greentech, a local company that produces air purifiers and other environmental technology,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

“From Broadway to Hollywood!”

(WJHL) Bob Feagins of the Kingsport Chamber tells us about “From Broadway to Hollywood!” It is a special event in celebration of the Chamber’s 75th year. Tickets for the show are $75 and are good for general admission theatre-style seating. For more information call (423) 392-8827 .
KINGSPORT, TN

