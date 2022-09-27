Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
The show goes on: Music in the castle continues through weather
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Weather didn’t stop the 70th annual Music in the Castle from being held at Tennessee High School this year. “It’s steeped in tradition and we’re grateful for that and we definitely need to keep it going for years and years to come,” says Tennessee High School band director, David Semones.
wjhl.com
Glow Crazy 5k Race
(WJHL) Danielle Puckett of The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA tells us about the Glow Crazy 5K Run and 80’s party coming up Saturday, October 8 starting at 7:00pm. For more information visit www.YMCAKPT.org.
wjhl.com
Veterans Voices: Ed Sheffey uses U.S. Army training to serve through business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities veteran is using his skills honed during military service to launch a business, help other veterans and volunteer on hallowed ground for veterans all around our region. “In 2003, I started my career as a teacher,” Ed Sheffey said. “Then in 2004,...
wjhl.com
Previewing the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bristol Dragway
Sara Dickson with the Alzheimer’s association, gets us ready for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up on October 15th at Bristol Dragway!. For more information call 865-347-1786 or go to alz.org/walk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County Schools adding air purifiers to buses
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools students and staff will see a new piece of tech on many of their buses after fall break and will hopefully see fewer sick days once they’re switched on. Greentech, a local company that produces air purifiers and other environmental technology,...
wjhl.com
“From Broadway to Hollywood!”
(WJHL) Bob Feagins of the Kingsport Chamber tells us about “From Broadway to Hollywood!” It is a special event in celebration of the Chamber’s 75th year. Tickets for the show are $75 and are good for general admission theatre-style seating. For more information call (423) 392-8827 .
wjhl.com
Previewing “Young Frankenstein, The Musical ” at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
Karen Elb and Lucas Schmidt, preview the upcoming performances of “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre taking place October 7th through the 23rd!. For more information call 423-753-1010 or go to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Comments / 0