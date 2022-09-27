Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022
Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
Three things to watch: Wizards face Warriors in second preseason game from Japan
In the Wizards first of two exhibition matchups with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, hometown hero Rui Hachimura showed out in front of his friends and family. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis got to play together for the first time. Johnny Davis got his first real NBA experience. And Wizards fans got a look at some fresh faces and how they fit in on the court.
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Wings
With the first Celtics preseason game just days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3, 4, and...
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
Family Matters
Unlike in previous seasons during the post-LeBron Era, the only rookie at this year’s Training Camp has the luxury of growing his game out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean Isaiah Mobley isn’t ready to start building his career as a Cavalier. The elder Mobley, who...
Lillard Leans On Experience In The Northwest During Design Of New 'Statement' Jersey
It’s almost impossible to estimate how many times Damian Lillard has seen the Trail Blazers’ pinwheel logo. Every time he crosses halfcourt at Moda Center, every time he walks through the doors of the team’s practice facility, there’s the pinwheel. So the amount of times over the course of 10 seasons, 711 games, thousands of practices and countless public appearances that Lillard has been within eyeshot of the Trail Blazers’ iconic logo has to number in the tens of thousands, at least.
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
Orlando Magic Coaches, Players Proud of Fellow Central Floridians for Compassion They’ve Shown in Wake of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO - Two weeks ago, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony went on a trip to Puerto Rico to relax a bit before the start of training camp. He intended on being there from Friday to Sunday but ended up getting stuck there for a few more days because of Hurricane Fiona, which wreaked havoc on the island.
Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday
Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
LeBron James aims to play in more preseason games
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – LeBron James has other aspirations this season besides collecting a fifth NBA championship and becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. The Los Angeles Lakers star also expressed interest in how many preseason games he’ll play in. “More than I played last year,” James...
Rookies Ivey, Duren bring a jolt of electric athleticism to Pistons
When Hamidou Diallo came to the Pistons 18 months ago, amid Troy Weaver’s first season as Pistons general manager, he joined a roster where he immediately and emphatically became the team’s best athlete. Draft night 2022 has put that honorific in serious jeopardy. “When you say Jalen and...
Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼
When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
Thunder Sprints Through First Week of Training Camp
— The pace has been lightning fast with the coaches moving quickly from drill to drill to live action, but so far at the Thunder ION, no one is falling behind. On the very first day, the Thunder practiced for two hours and could have kept going according to Mark Daigneault, meaning everyone came into training camp with their conditioning finely tuned. After that first practice, the Thunder has packed in six more practices this week thanks to two-a-days and will squeeze one more in on Sunday before flying out to Denver for the first game of the preseason on Monday against the Nuggets. Each day, the Thunder has been learning and tightening their crafts in preparation for getting the live game reps it needs to keep growing.
Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls starting lineup thoughts, Drummond's role, and more
Tim Flynn: You know, of course, that your suggested starting lineup is not going to happen. There is zero chance of a healthy Vooch not starting. Also, Dragic might be the choice as starting PG but does he, despite his experience and toughness, offer more than a possibly noticeably improved Ayo? The biggest problem that Donovan has to solve – even though it is a lesser one as long as Ball is out – is how to divide the two guard 96 MPG among Zach, Ayo, Caruso, Dragic and White. Even if Zach’s PT is “reduced”, I cannot see it being less than 32 MPG most games. That leaves 64 minutes between 4 guys. If you start Dragic and give him the 24 MPG he has talked about possibly getting, with 40 MPG left, at least one of the other three guys will essentially be a benchwarmer. Caruso, of course not. Ayo, really? White, odd man out? If Lonzo makes it back healthy even by January, the glut of guards will be a real problem.
30 Teams in 30 Days: Bucks hope healthy roster can take them back to Finals
Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.
