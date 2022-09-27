Tim Flynn: You know, of course, that your suggested starting lineup is not going to happen. There is zero chance of a healthy Vooch not starting. Also, Dragic might be the choice as starting PG but does he, despite his experience and toughness, offer more than a possibly noticeably improved Ayo? The biggest problem that Donovan has to solve – even though it is a lesser one as long as Ball is out – is how to divide the two guard 96 MPG among Zach, Ayo, Caruso, Dragic and White. Even if Zach’s PT is “reduced”, I cannot see it being less than 32 MPG most games. That leaves 64 minutes between 4 guys. If you start Dragic and give him the 24 MPG he has talked about possibly getting, with 40 MPG left, at least one of the other three guys will essentially be a benchwarmer. Caruso, of course not. Ayo, really? White, odd man out? If Lonzo makes it back healthy even by January, the glut of guards will be a real problem.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO