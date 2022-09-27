ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Seminole County first responders work to help neighborhoods flooded by Ian

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian. As the storm moved through Central Florida, the Little Wekiva River experienced record flood levels and spilled over into the community. [TRENDING: Pregnant...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Orange County Fire Rescue#Accident#Ormc
click orlando

Seminole County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian. The county is reporting record-breaking floods in the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Spring Oaks, and Mockingbird Lane. Over 1,000 homes and counting have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy