Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County crews rescue people from flooded assisted living facility
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County finished rescuing people from an assisted living facility overnight. The facility is located near Rouse Road and University Boulevard. Rescues were called out Thursday due to rising flood waters threatening the location. A similar rescue effort was performed Thursday at the...
click orlando
76-year-old man rescued from flooded Volusia County apartment, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was rescued from his apartment after it had became flooded with water from Hurricane Ian, the Holly Hill Police Department said Thursday. Police said they received an anonymous tip that the man was trapped in his apartment, which was taking on water...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday. One resident told Channel 9 that she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
WESH
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
click orlando
Seminole County first responders work to help neighborhoods flooded by Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian. As the storm moved through Central Florida, the Little Wekiva River experienced record flood levels and spilled over into the community. [TRENDING: Pregnant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Seminole County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian. The county is reporting record-breaking floods in the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Spring Oaks, and Mockingbird Lane. Over 1,000 homes and counting have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
click orlando
Volusia County deputies search for missing Ormond Beach man
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies had begun to search for a missing, 60-year-old man out of Ormond Beach. Tony McGlothlin left his home on Myrtle Jo Drive Thursday evening in a dark blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Florida tag GFW-Q12, deputies said. McGlothlin was reportedly last seen wearing a white T-shirt, green khaki shorts and flip-flops and he has shown recent signs of memory loss, according to the sheriff’s office.
WESH
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
click orlando
80 Winter Springs residents rescued from rising flood waters, according to Seminole County Fire Department
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department worked over a seven-hour period to help rescue 80 residents from rising flood waters in a Winter Springs neighborhood, according to the department. The rescue effort started Thursday morning with assistance from the Longwood Fire Department and helped residents near...
WESH
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
click orlando
Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
WESH
Deputies: 1 man dead, another man injured after Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, two men were shot in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Anise Grove Lane in Orlando around 10:20 p.m. Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of those men was...
click orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue and National Guard help evacuate flooded extended stay hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Guard and the Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate residents at a flooded extended stay hotel off of Lee Road on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to every strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida where flooded streets were widespread.
click orlando
Osceola County deputy, others rescued from flooded roadways during Ian’s downpour
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County deputy was rescued via airboat early Thursday after their vehicle became stalled in flooding brought on by what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In Kissimmee, on Orange Blossom Trail at Benita Street, News 6′s Louis Bolden reported water so deep on roadways —...
Comments / 0