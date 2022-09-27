ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs

LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having a food drive

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Meals on Wheels is having their Feed Seniors Now food and funds drive benefiting their weekend meal program. The LMOW is currently serving 500 people on a weekly basis; this is 42% more than this time last year. The final food drive is Saturday, October 1 at local Walmart’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Get more information at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
LUBBOCK, TX
