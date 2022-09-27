Read full article on original website
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up
Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Thinks ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Black Sabbath's 2013 comeback album 13 was historic, but nearly a decade after its release, metal's founding fathers don't look back on it quite fondly. Most recently, Ozzy Osbourne has came out and said that it "wasn't really a Black Sabbath album" in an interview with Stereogum. Upon its release,...
NOFX Drop Driving Bass-Heavy ‘Darby Crashing Your Party,’ Announce ‘Double Album’ Details
NOFX are on their way back with Double Album, the conveniently titled follow-up to last year's Single Album, and they're sharing the first new music from that disc, a track titled "Darby Crashing Your Party." The bass-heavy track with a nod to the legendary Germs vocalist Darby Crash, Fat Mike...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Members of Tool, Motley Crue, Soundgarden & More Added to Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.
Fans React to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Fans are reacting to Slipknot's release of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, today (Sept. 30). Response to the album that lead singer Corey Taylor calls "the end of one moment" for the band has been swift and passionate by legions of Slipknot fans online. This explanation has...
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Viral Star Nandi Bushell May Stop Doing Covers, Pens Epic New Original Song for Her Dad
Nandi Bushell has become a viral sensation for her online drum covers (along with other instruments), with her passionate performances garnering plenty of fans in the music community. But the 12-year-old musical upstart says she ready to start sharing her original music, possibly moving on from her covers, as she drops an epic new song titled "The Shadows" she penned for her father.
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Album? – Vote Now
Rock 'n' roll was in need of something new during the latter half of the 1970s, and California rockers Van Halen came just in time to save the day. Though the band as we know it has been over since the death of Eddie Van Halen in October of 2020, they left a strong legacy behind. We want to know which Van Halen album you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
See Exclusive First Look at New My Chemical Romance Figure + Plush Set
Kidrobot, an art toy, apparel and lifestyle accessory company, has teamed up with My Chemical Romance for a series of limited edition vinyl figure sets and plushes. Today (Sept. 30), we're giving you an exclusive first look at one of the collections. The figure sets and plushes for the band's...
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’
Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
Sabaton Surprise-Release First Part of New EP Trilogy ‘Echoes of the Great War’
Sabaton aren't done making songs about World War I — not by a long shot. On Friday (Sept. 30), the Swedish metal band released the EP Weapons of the Modern Age, the first in a trilogy of new Sabaton EPs furthering their WWI imagery, as a total surprise. Weapons...
Bloodywood Have Read Your Comments and They Can’t Thank You Enough
At Louder Than Life 2022, Indian folk metal band Bloodywood played their first ever show in America! After absolutely crushing the stage, the guys sat down for an interview to talk about their music, touring the United States and where to get the best pancakes. This year, Bloodywood released their...
