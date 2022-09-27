ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up

Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Loudwire

Fans React to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’

Fans are reacting to Slipknot's release of their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, today (Sept. 30). Response to the album that lead singer Corey Taylor calls "the end of one moment" for the band has been swift and passionate by legions of Slipknot fans online. This explanation has...
Loudwire

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Loudwire

Viral Star Nandi Bushell May Stop Doing Covers, Pens Epic New Original Song for Her Dad

Nandi Bushell has become a viral sensation for her online drum covers (along with other instruments), with her passionate performances garnering plenty of fans in the music community. But the 12-year-old musical upstart says she ready to start sharing her original music, possibly moving on from her covers, as she drops an epic new song titled "The Shadows" she penned for her father.
Loudwire

Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Album? – Vote Now

Rock 'n' roll was in need of something new during the latter half of the 1970s, and California rockers Van Halen came just in time to save the day. Though the band as we know it has been over since the death of Eddie Van Halen in October of 2020, they left a strong legacy behind. We want to know which Van Halen album you think is the best during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Loudwire

Disturbed Announce ‘Divisive’ Album + Debut Pounding New Song ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have just announced all the details to their new album, Divisive, and have also debuted the pounding second single, "Unstoppable." “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone," begins singer David Draiman, commenting on the impetus behind the band's eighth album.
Loudwire

Bloodywood Have Read Your Comments and They Can’t Thank You Enough

At Louder Than Life 2022, Indian folk metal band Bloodywood played their first ever show in America! After absolutely crushing the stage, the guys sat down for an interview to talk about their music, touring the United States and where to get the best pancakes. This year, Bloodywood released their...
