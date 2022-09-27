ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Sharon Lea Gebben

Heaven has now welcomed Sharon Lea Gebben to its fold of believers. Sharon who. was born on December 15th, 1940 passed away on September 27th, 2022. She was a. loving faithful mother and grandmother who taught her family many practical things, but. most of all, how to follow Jesus. Sharon...
ZEELAND, MI
Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor, age 67, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Charles was born July 7, 1955.
ZEELAND, MI
Carrie Pfeiffer

Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.
ZEELAND, MI
Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
HOLLAND, MI
UPDATE: Arrest Made, Suspect Arraigned in GVSU Area Off-Campus Shooting

ORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 28, 2022) – A 23-year-old Muskegon man on Wednesday was arraigned on charges stemming from a shooting incident at an off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. Hudsonville District Court Judge Judith Mulder set $500,000 bail on DeJarion Blackshire on counts of...
MUSKEGON, MI

