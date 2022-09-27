Read full article on original website
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
Mike Novogratz Explains Why the Crypto Market Became More Resilient
The current energy in the crypto market falls behind the one in the equity or bond markets, Novogratz opined. Mike Novogratz – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Digital – thinks cryptocurrencies have been more resilient in the past month because many forced sellers left the industry.
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork: Which Exchanges Are Ready?
Among major exchanges, Kraken, Coinbase’s support was still pending. Cardano’s long-awaited Vasil upgrade finally went live on September 22 after several delays and technical setbacks. This was the biggest upgrade since the Alonzo hard fork last year and is touted as a turning point for the Cardano network.
Lightning Labs Aims to Bitcoinize the Dollar With Taro’s Alpha Release
The alpha release is currently limited to testnet usage and will hit the mainnet after developer feedback. Lightning Labs, the firm behind the Lightning Network, announced the release of the alpha release of the Taro daemon that will enable Bitcoin devs to mint, send, and receive assets on the blockchain.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
ETH Trading Inside a Tight Range, Breakout Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a period of stagnation. Meanwhile, ETH has been trading inside a tight range for the last seven days. On the daily chart, we can see two descending lines since ETH had reached its all-time high, and right now, ETH is retesting the lower line (green), along with the 200-week moving average (in yellow).
Coinbase Stocks Plummet 10% as Wells Fargo Says ‘Sell’ (Report)
Increased competition and macro pressure have forced one of the largest financial holdings -Wells Fargo – to resort to selling Coinbase stock. The bear market has been tough for everyone, and holding on to Coinbase shares may not be wise, according to Wells Fargo. The multinational financial services company...
Do Kwon Refutes 3,313 BTC Transfer Allegations, Terra Whistleblower Backs Founder
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has found an unlikely ally backing his claims. The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied moving bitcoins after a trail of coin movement led South Korean authorities to initiate steps to freeze assets. Kwon also denied these claims moving Bitcoin from LFG wallets to KuCoin and...
IRS Goes After Crypto Broker for Transaction Data in Latest Tax Chase
If things weren’t gloomy enough for the digital asset industry, American crypto investors have now been targeted by the nation’s tax department. The US Internal Revenue Service is ramping up its efforts to collect taxes from crypto traders regardless of a 70% market slump. The tax department has...
FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down
This is the latest crypto executive resignation in the past several months. Brett Harrison, President of the United States subsidiary of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is leaving his leadership position but will act as an advisor for the company. Nevertheless, the exec will continue to have an advisory role. The...
Bitcoin is the Cure to Global Yield Curve Control: Arthur Hayes
The former BitMEX CEO recommends Bitcoin as the Bank of England begins quantitative easing. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently called Bitcoin the “cure” to yield curve control (YCC) – the process by which governments use quantitative easing to suppress rising bond yields. The former CEO predicted that...
JPEX: Driving Mainstream Adoption With Crypto-Friendly Debit Cards and Cashbacks
While Bitcoin and other digital assets have gained massive popularity over the past few years, the crypto industry has still not attained mainstream adoption. One of the biggest contributing factors is that cryptocurrencies still lack global acceptance as a mode of payment. One way to spur this adoption is by...
A Month After the CEO, Another Genesis Executive Steps Down
Genesis co-head of sales and trading is the latest crypto executive to exit his position. Following the exit of Michael Moro as the CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the crypto brokerage firm’s co-head of sales and trading is also stepping down from his position. The development continues the latest...
Kazakhstan Aims to Become a Crypto Hub as 100K Russians Flocked to the Country
The increased interest in digital assets could turn Kazakhstan into a global crypto center, President Tokayev indicated. The President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – said the authorities are ready to introduce a mechanism that will allow the converting of cryptocurrencies to cash if there is enough demand for such services.
Sam Bankman-Fried Plans to Bid for Celsius Assets: Report
CEL pumped briefly after the news to a multi-week high, but retraced just as sharply along with the rest of the market. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be bidding for the assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius shortly after winning the bid for Voyager Digital’s assets. This...
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra Classic (LUNC) Jumps 7% (Market Watch)
Terra Classic has jumped by 7% despite the latest developments on the Terra-South Korean prosecutors front. Following yesterday’s enhanced volatility in which bitcoin slumped by over $1,500 in hours, the asset has bounced off and jumped above $19,000. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today, with Terra...
China Cracks Down a $5.6 Billion Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme (Report)
The Hengyang police arrested 93 individuals for using cryptocurrencies on money-laundering activities. Law enforcement agents from Hengyang (a city in the southern Chinese province Hunan) have reportedly busted a criminal group that employed cryptocurrencies to launder 40 billion yuan (approximately $5.6 billion). Over the past several months, China’s authorities halted...
Watch the TRON: Gas-Free TRC-20 Transactions on Guarda Wallet
Guarda’s team has worked to improve the validators’ fees to increase the APY received while staking the TRX. The TRX token is among the popular assets available on Guarda Wallet for staking to earn passive income. The APY of Tron is around 4%. So you can just delegate your asset to Guarda’s validator nodes.
Bear Market Blues: Miners and Long-Term Holders Are Dumping Their Bitcoin
Miners are still selling roughly 8000 BTC per month, while long-term holders are turning in their coins at a loss. Bitcoin miners continue to operate at a loss as long-term holders are selling at a loss, according to an on-chain analysis from Glassnode. The firm estimates that industry players are...
