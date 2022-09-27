HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 60th Anniversary Banquet for the Hutchinson chapter of Ducks Unlimited is coming up next month. "Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetlands conservation and restoration," said Tim Lackey with the local chapter. "Here locally, our Hutchinson chapter, we do an annual banquet. The funds raised in that annual banquet go toward not only national projects, but also local projects. Ducks Unlimited has done projects with McPherson Valley Wetlands, which is as close as Inman. Also, we've joined with Kansas Wildlife and Parks and done projects out at Quivira National Wetlands and also a major project that is still being completed in Great Bend at Cheyenne Bottoms."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO