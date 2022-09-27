Read full article on original website
Newton City Commission approves Full Vision annexation
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission approved the annexation of a property that houses Full Vision Inc. as the company prepares for a major expansion. The company had requested annexation by the city so that it can utilize city sewer service. The city commission also approved an engineering...
Republicans to hold statewide bus tour with stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutch
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party will have stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutchinson as part of its statewide bus tour next month. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other...
Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives
MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
Poitras seeking write-in nod in Reno Co. Dist. 5
HAVEN, Kan. — One of the people who lost in the August Republican primary in Reno County District 5, is launching a write-in campaign. Penelope Poitras from Haven, who was endorsed in the primary by the Service Employees International Union - SEIU http://www.seiukansas.com/index.html and Kansas AFL-CIO and the Wichita / Hutchinson Labor Federation https://ks.aflcio.org/wichitahutchinson-labor-federation-central-kansas-afl-cio, is trying to gain the new seat on the board for the southeastern part of the county.
Haven citywide garage sale map released
HAVEN, Kan. — The City of Haven is holding its fall garage sale day on Saturday. Last year's fall garage sales had 20 entries. There are twenty-three addresses listed this year.
Reno County sales tax hit new high in September
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
Police ID Kan. man who died after pickup struck motorized wheel chair
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim as 68-year-old Charlie Jones of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an injury accident at Broadway and MacArthur in Wichita. Officers arrived on the scene...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
ADM turns 120
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A company with local ties to Hutchinson is celebrating a birthday today. Friday marks the 120th birthday for Archer Daniels Midland, now known as ADM. ADM was incorporated on Sept. 30, 1902, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a regional linseed oil business. Today, ADM has 41,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries.
Hutchinson Art Center auction is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Art Center will be hosting a consignment auction on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the auction at 11 a.m. The auction will feature 131 works of art including paintings, drawings and prints by local and regional artists, pueblo pottery, blown glass, Kansas ceramics and more.
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of NW Kan. man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Larson shatters Blue Dragon record at Chili Pepper
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Never mind the placings by the Hutchinson Community College women’s cross country team on Friday at the University of Arkansas’ Chili Pepper Festival, the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons posted three of the best times in team history, including a shattered school record. Freshman Serenity...
60th Anniversary banquet for Ducks Unlimited is Oct. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 60th Anniversary Banquet for the Hutchinson chapter of Ducks Unlimited is coming up next month. "Ducks Unlimited is the world leader in wetlands conservation and restoration," said Tim Lackey with the local chapter. "Here locally, our Hutchinson chapter, we do an annual banquet. The funds raised in that annual banquet go toward not only national projects, but also local projects. Ducks Unlimited has done projects with McPherson Valley Wetlands, which is as close as Inman. Also, we've joined with Kansas Wildlife and Parks and done projects out at Quivira National Wetlands and also a major project that is still being completed in Great Bend at Cheyenne Bottoms."
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Salina South in Salina
SALINA, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (3-1) travel to Salina South (0-4) to meet the Cougars Friday night at Salina Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
Fall Open House for CCS Oct. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School is holding a fall open house for prospective parents and students on Saturday, October 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cougar Courtyard at 1910 E. 30th Ave. Join Central for a complimentary lunch, school tour, and information about CCS. Contact...
Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
