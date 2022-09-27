BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

