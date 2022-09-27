Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs
LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
everythinglubbock.com
Local chef’s show off culinary skills for Top Chef Senior Living Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas- Top Chef Senior Living Lubbock gives five chefs from different senior living communities a chance to show off culinary skills. Each chef has to prepare a dish with purple in it. The competition will take place Friday, September 30 at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center. All proceeds visit the walk to end Alzheimer’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral date set for former Lubbock Councilman, T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris. The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in...
everythinglubbock.com
Our Casey Carpet One sponsored teacher of the week is Morgan Jackson from Ropes ISD
LUBBOCK, Texas— School is back in session, and this means we get to celebrate our teachers. On behalf of Casey Carpet One, we want to congratulate our teacher of the week, Morgan Jackson from Ropes ISD.
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Public Library gets rid of overdue fines
LUBBOCK, Texas — With libraries nationwide going fine free, and 60% of Texas libraries eliminating them, Lubbock’s director of library services, Stacy McKenzie wanted in on the trend. “People are having tough times, people are having trouble giving up $5, $10, $15 to pay library fines, and public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
everythinglubbock.com
Derrick is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Derrick as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt Derrick at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
everythinglubbock.com
RSV cases higher than usual this year, Lubbock doctors expect the number to get higher
LUBBOCK, Texas– RSV tends to peak in late fall and early spring, but local hospitals told KLBK News on Wednesday it is expected to see more cases than usual for this time of year. “We usually see maybe one case a month or one case every two months. We’ve...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 29th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 55°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. A calm night is in store for the South Plains. Clouds are...
everythinglubbock.com
Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan community open house on Oct. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Citizens of Lubbock are invited to an upcoming community open house concerning the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 4 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. According to...
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 28th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 87°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.
everythinglubbock.com
Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
everythinglubbock.com
Former Frenship quarterback receives national recognition
TYLER, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season. The sophomore threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Texas Tech’s overtime win over No. 22 Texas....
everythinglubbock.com
Red Raider golf claims Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – Texas Tech men’s golf claimed the team title Tuesday at the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo at Inverness Golf Club. Sophomore Calum Scott led the way for the Red Raiders, finishing second at -5 overall. Senior Ludvig Aberg also finished in the top-five. The top-ranked amateur golfer in the world fired back-to-back rounds of 69 and 70 to finish at even overall (T-5). Memphis transfer Tyran Snyders shot a final round 70 to finish in a tie for seventh.
Comments / 0