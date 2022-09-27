Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer. In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened. According to a police release, the shooting happened on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
fox2detroit.com
Train headed to Detroit derails in Warren, could take days to clear
A train was on its way to Detroit on Thursday morning when it derailed in Warren. People are asked to avoid the area of Schoenherr and Stephens for the cleanup, which could take days.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
fox2detroit.com
Warren train derailment expected to be cleared by Friday afternoon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A derailed train in Warren could take several more hours to clear before traffic can resume in the area that's currently blocked. The derailment created a giant mess of traffic Thursday morning when 16 cars being pulled by a train through Macomb County went off the tracks, piling up across the busy rail line.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills man dies after suspected distracted driver runs red light, causes crash
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 74-year-old man has died after he was involved in a suspected distracted driving crash last week in Rochester Hills. Suk-Joon Ham was in the back seat of a Honda Accord when the car was hit while turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon on Sept. 21.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
Suspect Driver Arrested Following A Car Crash Near 8 Mile (Detroit, MI)
On Tuesday morning, a suspected drunken driver crashed on the Southfield Freeway. The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway near 8 Mile in Detroit at 11:45 a.m. In response to the police approach, the driver ran [..]
planetdetroit.org
Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access
The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday its planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for hitting man with car during argument in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who hit a man with his car while the pair was arguing Monday. Police said the suspect hit the victim with a black Buick sedan around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 15400 block of Joy Road.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
fox2detroit.com
Undercover MSP trooper shot during Detroit narcotics operation
A Michigan State Police trooper is listed as stable after he was shot during an undercover narcotics operation on Detroit's west side. Two suspects are in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
