Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
Warren train derailment expected to be cleared by Friday afternoon

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A derailed train in Warren could take several more hours to clear before traffic can resume in the area that's currently blocked. The derailment created a giant mess of traffic Thursday morning when 16 cars being pulled by a train through Macomb County went off the tracks, piling up across the busy rail line.
Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access

The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday its planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.

