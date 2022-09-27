LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Theatre will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical at the McDonald Moody Auditorium from October 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott, the beloved story of Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up during the Civil War in America, a press release from LCU said.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO