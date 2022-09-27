Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets donates $100,000 to Wallace Theater renovation project in Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas — On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented a $100,000 check to the Wallace Theater in Levelland. According to a press release from The United Family, the donation will help complete the renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old theater. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to this...
everythinglubbock.com
Chili cook-off benefiting New Legacy Home for Women
LUBBOCK, Texas— Bring your team or go alone to the 2022 Dream Dig Chili Cook-Off for some good chili. All proceeds from the event will benefit New Legacy Home for Women. The event will take place October 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
everythinglubbock.com
Join Bob Mills Furniture for Friends and Family Event
LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Thomas Cattle sisters bring home Reserve Grand Champion award
LUBBOCK, Texas- Thomas Cattle Wolforth sisters Kynlee Mae Thomas and Kaydee Thomas brought family raised cattle to the South Plains Fair cattle showcase. The sisters walked away Reserve Grand Champions.
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Children’s partners with Spirit Halloween for annual fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 13th year, Covenant Children’s has partnered with Spirit Halloween for the annual Spirit of Children fundraiser. According to a press release from Covenant Health, ten percent of proceeds from sales at Spirit Halloween stores will go directly to Covenant Children’s. This year’s...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech to host ‘Accessibility is for Everyone! Week’, Oct. 3-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Disability Services (SDS) will host ‘Accessibility is for Everyone! Week’ from Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. According to TTU, the week will highlight the importance of having a diverse and accessible campus and celebrate students with disabilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Wayland Baptist University honors retiring director of Texas Baptists
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. David Hardage, the retiring executive director of Texas Baptists, was recognized on Wednesday during a chapel service at Wayland Baptist University (WBU). According to a press release from WBU, he was presented with an award that states, “Presented to Dr. David Hardage in appreciation for...
everythinglubbock.com
The U&I conference is an event you don’t want to miss
LUBBOCK, Texas— Trends and Friends is proud to be a sponsor of the U&I Conference. This women’s conference is Tuesday, October 18 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. You can expect a packed day of inspiration and uplifting from the line up of speakers. There is still a few sponsor spots open. For more information visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Christian University Theatre presents Little Women: The Broadway Musical, Oct. 7-9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Theatre will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical at the McDonald Moody Auditorium from October 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott, the beloved story of Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up during the Civil War in America, a press release from LCU said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
everythinglubbock.com
Wayland Baptist University among top 200 colleges for indigenous students
PLAINVIEW, Texas — For the third consecutive year, Wayland Baptist University has been named one of the top 200 colleges for indigenous students. Winds of Change, a publication of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, selected WBU for placement on the list which will published in November. According...
everythinglubbock.com
One man dead, pedestrian collision in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was left dead after a crash Thursday evening in Lubbock, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said Brin Lee Adams, 43, of Dell City, Texas, was struck by a 16-year-old driver who was attempting to make a lane change on Texas Highway 114. Adams was walking near county road 6700 in Lubbock County at the time of the crash.
everythinglubbock.com
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Public Library gets rid of overdue fines
LUBBOCK, Texas — With libraries nationwide going fine free, and 60% of Texas libraries eliminating them, Lubbock’s director of library services, Stacy McKenzie wanted in on the trend. “People are having tough times, people are having trouble giving up $5, $10, $15 to pay library fines, and public...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
Comments / 0