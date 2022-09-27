ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Polygon

Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer

The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Star Donald Sutherland Intimidated Jaeden Martell More Than Pennywise in ‘It’

Although Pennywise terrorized Jaeden Martell in 2017’s “It,” Martell revealed that he was more anxious about his first scene with Donald Sutherland in his latest Stephen King feature, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” than shooting with Bill Skarsgard’s horrific clown. “I had known Bill [Skarsgard] beforehand, and he’s very sweet. And then with the [Pennywise] makeup on, I was terrified, don’t get me wrong,” Martell told Variety at the “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” premiere Wednesday night at Netflix’s Tudum Theater. “But there’s something about Donald — he’s the real deal.” On Sutherland’s last day on set, Martell recalled the advice he received from...
MOVIES
msn.com

First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Horror Anthology Gets New Trailer Ahead Of Halloween-Frame Debut – Update

UPDATED, 7 AM: A month ahead of Halloween, Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities horror anthology, a four-day, double-episode event.   Series creator del Toro introduces the new footage with an explainer: “Picture your mind as a cabinet..where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.”  You can watch the new trailer above and previously released first-look teaser below. Deadline’s 50 Classic Halloween Movies Gallery Del Toro has curated a collection of genre-defining stories meant to challenge...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin: An Updated Cast List, Including Dave Bautista

Following the release of Old in July 2021, M. Night Shyamalan didn’t waste any time getting to work on his next thriller. Before the end of the year, it was revealed that the writer/director was already developing a secret new project titled Knock At The Cabin, and he had already found his star. Just a few months later, in April 2022, production on the mysterious movie started up, and now it’s just a few months away from arriving in theaters.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Guillermo Del Toro takes us into the Cabinet Of Curiosities in a new trailer

“Picture your minds like a cabinet, where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears,” Guillermo Del Toro ominously says in the newly released trailer of his Netflix anthology series. Clearly, Cabinet Of Curiosities is the result of what happens when Del Toro opens up his own cabinet for the world to see. The acclaimed filmmaker’s latest brainchild looks like a total treat for horror fans.
MOVIES

