Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Star Donald Sutherland Intimidated Jaeden Martell More Than Pennywise in ‘It’
Although Pennywise terrorized Jaeden Martell in 2017’s “It,” Martell revealed that he was more anxious about his first scene with Donald Sutherland in his latest Stephen King feature, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” than shooting with Bill Skarsgard’s horrific clown. “I had known Bill [Skarsgard] beforehand, and he’s very sweet. And then with the [Pennywise] makeup on, I was terrified, don’t get me wrong,” Martell told Variety at the “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” premiere Wednesday night at Netflix’s Tudum Theater. “But there’s something about Donald — he’s the real deal.” On Sutherland’s last day on set, Martell recalled the advice he received from...
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Horror Anthology Gets New Trailer Ahead Of Halloween-Frame Debut – Update
UPDATED, 7 AM: A month ahead of Halloween, Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities horror anthology, a four-day, double-episode event. Series creator del Toro introduces the new footage with an explainer: “Picture your mind as a cabinet..where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.” You can watch the new trailer above and previously released first-look teaser below. Deadline’s 50 Classic Halloween Movies Gallery Del Toro has curated a collection of genre-defining stories meant to challenge...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Ana de Armas says it's 'disgusting' nudity from 'Blonde' film will go viral: 'I can’t control it'
Ana de Armas finds it "disgusting" that her nude scenes from the highly anticipated Netflix film "Blonde" will most likely go viral on the internet. "Blonde," which is based on a fictional take the life of Marilyn Monroe, debuts on the streaming service Sept. 28. Speaking to Variety, de Armas...
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin: An Updated Cast List, Including Dave Bautista
Following the release of Old in July 2021, M. Night Shyamalan didn’t waste any time getting to work on his next thriller. Before the end of the year, it was revealed that the writer/director was already developing a secret new project titled Knock At The Cabin, and he had already found his star. Just a few months later, in April 2022, production on the mysterious movie started up, and now it’s just a few months away from arriving in theaters.
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
American Horror Story Season 11 Title, Cast, Premiere Date Confirmed
Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed. Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, FX officially announced Thursday. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.) The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver...
Guillermo Del Toro takes us into the Cabinet Of Curiosities in a new trailer
“Picture your minds like a cabinet, where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears,” Guillermo Del Toro ominously says in the newly released trailer of his Netflix anthology series. Clearly, Cabinet Of Curiosities is the result of what happens when Del Toro opens up his own cabinet for the world to see. The acclaimed filmmaker’s latest brainchild looks like a total treat for horror fans.
