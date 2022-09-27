ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
CoinDesk

Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M

Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
cryptopotato.com

Texas Regulators Object to Celsius Stablecoin Sale Proposal

The objection was filed due to language perceived as intentionally vague in Celsius’ request. Two weeks ago, Celsius filed a motion asking for approval to sell stablecoins currently in its possession. At the time, a preliminary investigation did not find any reasons to deny the request outright – even...
zycrypto.com

Chief Executive Of Distressed Crypto Lender Celsius Alex Mashinsky Resigns

The chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has called it quits. Alex Mashinsky, the head of Celsius, tendered a letter of resignation to the firm’s Board of Directors. His abrupt departure is more noticeable as Celsius still struggles to repay creditors following its bankruptcy. Mashinsky Steps Down As...
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
cryptopotato.com

A Month After the CEO, Another Genesis Executive Steps Down

Genesis co-head of sales and trading is the latest crypto executive to exit his position. Following the exit of Michael Moro as the CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the crypto brokerage firm’s co-head of sales and trading is also stepping down from his position. The development continues the latest...
cryptopotato.com

FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down

This is the latest crypto executive resignation in the past several months. Brett Harrison, President of the United States subsidiary of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is leaving his leadership position but will act as an advisor for the company. Nevertheless, the exec will continue to have an advisory role. The...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Lender Nexo Acquires Stake in US Chartered Bank

Nexo plans to use the investment to strengthen its foothold in the US crypto market. Leading cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its subsidiary federally chartered bank Summit National Bank, regulated under the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The...
cryptopotato.com

Bancor Proposes Burning of 1 Million BNT as a Trial to Boost Price

If the move transpires desired results, proposals with new burn amounts will be rolled out in the future. A native community of prominent DeFi protocol Bancor presented a proposal that seeks to trigger a burn of 1 million BNT once collected by the Bancor Vortex in the v3 vault. The...
CoinDesk

SEC Accuses 2 Firms of Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Bermuda-based Arbitrade Ltd and Canada-based Cryptobontix, as well as their principals, for carrying out an alleged pump-and-dump scheme involving a crypto asset called “Dignity” or “DIG,” according to a press release. According to the complaint, the...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Stocks Plummet 10% as Wells Fargo Says ‘Sell’ (Report)

Increased competition and macro pressure have forced one of the largest financial holdings -Wells Fargo – to resort to selling Coinbase stock. The bear market has been tough for everyone, and holding on to Coinbase shares may not be wise, according to Wells Fargo. The multinational financial services company...
cryptopotato.com

CryptoCom Secures Regulatory Approval in France

The approval allows the crypto exchange to offer its services in France. Singapore-based digital asset exchange CryptoCom has received a license from the French regulatory authorities Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) to operate in the country as a digital asset services provider (DASP). The approval was granted after...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Regulation Remains an Urgent Policy, Despite Bear Market: ECB’s Villeroy

“The so-called ‘crypto-winter’ is no reason for complacency or inaction,” Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – a member of the European Central Bank and Governor of Banque de France – thinks the diminishing interest in cryptocurrencies due to the market crash does not mean authorities should abandon plans to regulate the industry.
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Plans to Bid for Celsius Assets: Report

CEL pumped briefly after the news to a multi-week high, but retraced just as sharply along with the rest of the market. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be bidding for the assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius shortly after winning the bid for Voyager Digital’s assets. This...
