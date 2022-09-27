Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
CoinDesk
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
cryptopotato.com
Texas Regulators Object to Celsius Stablecoin Sale Proposal
The objection was filed due to language perceived as intentionally vague in Celsius’ request. Two weeks ago, Celsius filed a motion asking for approval to sell stablecoins currently in its possession. At the time, a preliminary investigation did not find any reasons to deny the request outright – even...
zycrypto.com
Chief Executive Of Distressed Crypto Lender Celsius Alex Mashinsky Resigns
The chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius has called it quits. Alex Mashinsky, the head of Celsius, tendered a letter of resignation to the firm’s Board of Directors. His abrupt departure is more noticeable as Celsius still struggles to repay creditors following its bankruptcy. Mashinsky Steps Down As...
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
cryptopotato.com
A Month After the CEO, Another Genesis Executive Steps Down
Genesis co-head of sales and trading is the latest crypto executive to exit his position. Following the exit of Michael Moro as the CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the crypto brokerage firm’s co-head of sales and trading is also stepping down from his position. The development continues the latest...
cryptopotato.com
FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down
This is the latest crypto executive resignation in the past several months. Brett Harrison, President of the United States subsidiary of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is leaving his leadership position but will act as an advisor for the company. Nevertheless, the exec will continue to have an advisory role. The...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Acquires Stake in US Chartered Bank
Nexo plans to use the investment to strengthen its foothold in the US crypto market. Leading cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven) and its subsidiary federally chartered bank Summit National Bank, regulated under the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The...
cryptopotato.com
Bancor Proposes Burning of 1 Million BNT as a Trial to Boost Price
If the move transpires desired results, proposals with new burn amounts will be rolled out in the future. A native community of prominent DeFi protocol Bancor presented a proposal that seeks to trigger a burn of 1 million BNT once collected by the Bancor Vortex in the v3 vault. The...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
Lawyers in the United States are drawing up an act to allow Bitcoin and crypto in 401(k) plans.
The measure protects investment managers from liability by expanding the definition of "covered investments" in ERISA of 1974 to include digital assets. A bill allowing investment managers to offer bitcoin in 401(k) plans was developed by Republican lawmakers.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
CoinDesk
SEC Accuses 2 Firms of Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Bermuda-based Arbitrade Ltd and Canada-based Cryptobontix, as well as their principals, for carrying out an alleged pump-and-dump scheme involving a crypto asset called “Dignity” or “DIG,” according to a press release. According to the complaint, the...
After 14 years, Lehman Brothers' brokerage ends liquidation
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The liquidation of Lehman Brothers' brokerage unit has ended, 14 years and 13 days after its parent's bankruptcy helped trigger a market freefall and global financial crisis.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Stocks Plummet 10% as Wells Fargo Says ‘Sell’ (Report)
Increased competition and macro pressure have forced one of the largest financial holdings -Wells Fargo – to resort to selling Coinbase stock. The bear market has been tough for everyone, and holding on to Coinbase shares may not be wise, according to Wells Fargo. The multinational financial services company...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom Secures Regulatory Approval in France
The approval allows the crypto exchange to offer its services in France. Singapore-based digital asset exchange CryptoCom has received a license from the French regulatory authorities Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) to operate in the country as a digital asset services provider (DASP). The approval was granted after...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Regulation Remains an Urgent Policy, Despite Bear Market: ECB’s Villeroy
“The so-called ‘crypto-winter’ is no reason for complacency or inaction,” Villeroy stated. Francois Villeroy de Galhau – a member of the European Central Bank and Governor of Banque de France – thinks the diminishing interest in cryptocurrencies due to the market crash does not mean authorities should abandon plans to regulate the industry.
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Plans to Bid for Celsius Assets: Report
CEL pumped briefly after the news to a multi-week high, but retraced just as sharply along with the rest of the market. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be bidding for the assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius shortly after winning the bid for Voyager Digital’s assets. This...
