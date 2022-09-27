Read full article on original website
The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs
LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan community open house on Oct. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Citizens of Lubbock are invited to an upcoming community open house concerning the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 4 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower. According to...
Derrick is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Derrick as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt Derrick at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
RSV cases higher than usual this year, Lubbock doctors expect the number to get higher
LUBBOCK, Texas– RSV tends to peak in late fall and early spring, but local hospitals told KLBK News on Wednesday it is expected to see more cases than usual for this time of year. “We usually see maybe one case a month or one case every two months. We’ve...
Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
Herman is KLBK’s Pet of the Day
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Herman as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 27. Reach out to LAS to adopt Herman at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Herman!
LEPAA Board Chair Tim Collins stepping down after a decade of service
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced Tim Collins will end his almost decade-long tenure as chairman of the board in October. Collins, however, will remain on the board of directors and continue to serve in an advisory position for the executive team. “I...
Former Frenship quarterback receives national recognition
TYLER, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season. The sophomore threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Texas Tech’s overtime win over No. 22 Texas....
LCU Women’s Soccer hosts No. 10 West Texas A&M
LUBBOCK, Texas – After winning back-to-back matches for the first time this season, the Lady Chaps renew The Rivalry on the Range with No. 10 West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility. Lubbock Christian is coming off at 1-0 win...
