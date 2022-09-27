ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
everythinglubbock.com

The South Plains Fair and 4-H Clubs

LUBBOCK, Texas—Make sure to stop by the Barnyard and pet the animals at the South Plains Fair. You can also get more information on the 4-H Clubs in Lubbock. For more information, go to lubbock.agrilife.org or call 806-775-1740.
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community during National Hispanic Heritage. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
everythinglubbock.com

Derrick is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Derrick as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 29. Reach out to LAS to adopt Derrick at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Bubbles!
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High of 86°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Calm and cool. Low of 59°. Winds SW 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Warm and sunny. High of 85°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
everythinglubbock.com

Herman is KLBK’s Pet of the Day

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Herman as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 27. Reach out to LAS to adopt Herman at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Herman!
everythinglubbock.com

LEPAA Board Chair Tim Collins stepping down after a decade of service

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced Tim Collins will end his almost decade-long tenure as chairman of the board in October. Collins, however, will remain on the board of directors and continue to serve in an advisory position for the executive team. “I...
everythinglubbock.com

Former Frenship quarterback receives national recognition

TYLER, Texas – Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season. The sophomore threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in Texas Tech’s overtime win over No. 22 Texas....
everythinglubbock.com

LCU Women’s Soccer hosts No. 10 West Texas A&M

LUBBOCK, Texas – After winning back-to-back matches for the first time this season, the Lady Chaps renew The Rivalry on the Range with No. 10 West Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the LCU Soccer & Track Facility. Lubbock Christian is coming off at 1-0 win...
