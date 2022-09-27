Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Company Rhodium Looking to Go Public Via SilverSun Merger
Rhodium is making another attempt to go public through a merger agreement with SilverSun. The Texas-based bitcoin mining giant is entering a merger agreement with SilverSun Technologies, a publicly-traded business technology solutions provider, as Rhodium is planning to list on Nasdaq after an initial delay. Meanwhile, the fall in the...
cryptopotato.com
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Stocks Plummet 10% as Wells Fargo Says ‘Sell’ (Report)
Increased competition and macro pressure have forced one of the largest financial holdings -Wells Fargo – to resort to selling Coinbase stock. The bear market has been tough for everyone, and holding on to Coinbase shares may not be wise, according to Wells Fargo. The multinational financial services company...
cryptopotato.com
Pantera Capital to Launch a $1.25 Billion Blockchain Fund
CEO Dan Morehead said Pantera Capital will complete its second blockchain fund by May 2023. The American asset manager that specializes in cryptocurrencies – Pantera Capital – is looking to raise $1.25 billion for its second blockchain fund. Not long ago, the head of the company – Dan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Defying Bear Market Trends, CryptoPunk 2924 Sells for $4.5 Million in ETH
It’s the fourth-highest price for a CryptoPunk NFT and quite a morale booster at a time when NFT sales have hit the bottom. While industry data suggest a steep decline in NFT sales, there are quite a few individual ones that indicate the interest in such assets is shifting away from volume to value.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
cryptopotato.com
Uniswap Labs Looking to Raise $100 Million at $1 Billion Valuation: Report
Decentralized exchange giant Uniswap is planning a new funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. Uniswap Labs, which developed the Uniswap protocol, is reportedly holding talks with potential investors for a new funding round. The potential new round would value the startup at a unicorn valuation. According...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Taps MakerDAO To Boost Adoption of Its GUSD Stablecoin
Circle and Binance are moving their pieces to win the stablecoin race. Gemini doesn’t want to be left behind. On September 29, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss published a proposed “marketing incentive” on the MakerDAO forum to drive the adoption of his stablecoin GUSD through a three-month strategic plan.
cryptopotato.com
Chainlink Launches SCALE to Ease Oracle Network Operating Costs
Blockchain oracle provider Chainlink has announced a new program called SCALE for sustainable access for layer 1 and layer 2 enablement. In an announcement on Sept. 28, Chainlink Labs stated that the new initiative allows blockchains and layer-2 networks to fast-track smart contract innovation. This is achieved by helping to...
cryptopotato.com
JPEX: Driving Mainstream Adoption With Crypto-Friendly Debit Cards and Cashbacks
While Bitcoin and other digital assets have gained massive popularity over the past few years, the crypto industry has still not attained mainstream adoption. One of the biggest contributing factors is that cryptocurrencies still lack global acceptance as a mode of payment. One way to spur this adoption is by...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis: High Probability of Bullish Correction, According to this Indicator
Bitcoin’s bearish period still seems far from over as the price has been trapped in a consolidation region between $18K and $25K for the past four months. However, BTC is closer to breaking down the lower boundary, as it seems recently. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The...
cryptopotato.com
Despite Bear Market, Billionaire David Rubenstein Remains a Crypto Proponent
While David Rubenstein has not invested directly into cryptocurrencies, he has exposure to firms that are part of the industry. The American billionaire and former White House official – David Rubenstein – reiterated his pro-crypto stance, predicting that the industry is “not going away.”. His comments come...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra Classic (LUNC) Jumps 7% (Market Watch)
Terra Classic has jumped by 7% despite the latest developments on the Terra-South Korean prosecutors front. Following yesterday’s enhanced volatility in which bitcoin slumped by over $1,500 in hours, the asset has bounced off and jumped above $19,000. Most altcoins are also slightly in the green today, with Terra...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto’s Popularity Among American Millennials on the Decline (Survey)
30% of the surveyed American millennials said they feel comfortable when distributing some of their wealth in digital assets. An analysis carried out by the financial services company – Bankrate – determined that US millennials are not as enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies as they were last year. Around 30%...
cryptopotato.com
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs Through Few and Far Partnership
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, United States, 29th September 2022]. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
cryptopotato.com
LUNC Spikes 25% Weekly on Do Kwon’s Claims, BTC Rejected at $20K: This Week’s Recap
It’s been months since the Terra ecosystem collapsed, but this week saw multiple new developments on that front. LUNC reacted positively. Unlike the previous week, which was full of volatility, the past seven days were quite more stagnant in the cryptocurrency space. Bitcoin, for one, had calmed around $19,000 after the most recent price drops and spent the weekend as well as Monday at that level.
cryptopotato.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments
Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
cryptopotato.com
Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
cryptopotato.com
How a Bot Gained and Lost Over $1 Million of ETH in One Night
An MEV bot capitalized on a great arbitrage opportunity but lost its treasure due to bad code. On Tuesday night, an Ethereum MEV bot gained 800 ETH through the use of clever arbitrage, only to lose all of it and more to a hacker an hour later. Here’s how the...
Comments / 0