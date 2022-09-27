ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast

Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing at least two people and bringing torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward South Carolina After Battering Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane...
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC New York

Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC New York

Ian Forecast to Become a Hurricane Again After Tearing Through Florida

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Florida residents trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of the state and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast

A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
NBC New York

New York Expedites Efforts to Ban the Sale of New Gas Cars by 2035

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced she is ordering state regulators to make changes necessary to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The move comes about a month after California voted to ban the sale...
POLITICS
NBC New York

Long Island Landlord Faces Negligence Charge in Connection to Deadly Fire: NCPD

A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said. According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a house fire on Front Street in Hempstead at 6:30 a.m. and found the building completely engulfed in flames.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy