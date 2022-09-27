Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Ian Moves Across Florida After Leaving Path of Destruction Along Gulf Coast
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing at least two people and bringing torrential rains that inundated more communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made...
NBC New York
Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward South Carolina After Battering Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane...
NBC New York
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
NBC New York
Portion of Sanibel Causeway Collapses After Ian Makes Landfall on Southwest Florida
A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian. Video from NBC affiliate WBBH-TV showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed as a result of Ian's impact on the area. The collapse cut off access...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Ian Forecast to Become a Hurricane Again After Tearing Through Florida
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Florida residents trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of the state and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of...
NBC New York
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
NBC New York
Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast
A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
New York Expedites Efforts to Ban the Sale of New Gas Cars by 2035
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced she is ordering state regulators to make changes necessary to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The move comes about a month after California voted to ban the sale...
NBC New York
Long Island Landlord Faces Negligence Charge in Connection to Deadly Fire: NCPD
A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said. According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a house fire on Front Street in Hempstead at 6:30 a.m. and found the building completely engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0