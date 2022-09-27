ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Investigation in the Area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury

At about 6:05 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the...
bpdnews.com

City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery that Occurred at The Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to a Robbery and Assault & Battery that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM at the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park (near 363 Massachusetts Avenue). The suspect is described as a Black Female in...
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.

The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
