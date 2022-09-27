ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions WRs coach on Jameson Williams' return: 'I wish it was yesterday'

Jameson Williams can't return to the Detroit Lions' lineup soon enough. "I just wish it was yesterday," Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "He’s just got to keep working at it, and that’s the thing. He’s working hard, not just in the weight room but in the training room and all that stuff to try to get back and get going, get his first taste."
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Lions Have Brutal Injury Report On Wednesday

It'd be an understatement to say the Detroit Lions are shorthanded on offense. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds would not practice on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR

Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions trust their new-and-improved wide receiver depth if called upon

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions could be counting on their new-and-improved wide receiver depth with injuries mounting all over the offense. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status is very much in the air for this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. St. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds missed with an ankle injury, too. It’s also worth noting running back D’Andre Swift could miss some time with ankle and shoulder injuries.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign TE Jacob Hollister To PS, Release CB Parry Nickerson

In a corresponding move, Minnesota released CB Parry Nickerson. Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

