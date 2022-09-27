ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcF2G_0iC6wKfS00

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool.

The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.

In a personal section of his speech, he said: “I remember what rising prices feel like. I remember when our phone was cut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. How hard it is to make ends meet. It wasn’t easy.

If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around

“But there’s something else I remember about being working class in the 1970s: hope.

“Not a grandiose, utopian dream kind of hope. A hope that was ordinary, basic, taken for granted. Because like all families, although we had our ups and downs, my parents never doubted for one second that things would get better.”

He added: “They worked their socks off and gave me the gift of opportunity. That gift drives me to make sure no one, anywhere in this country, is held back by their circumstances.”

Sir Keir went on to say his background had given him an impatience that drove him as both a lawyer and a politician.

He said: “If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around.

“You don’t walk around problems without fixing them, and you don’t surrender to the instincts of organisations that won’t face up to change.”

Linking these themes, he promised to restore hope to working people whose spirit had been “ground down” after “12 long years”, saying families would be able to “aspire again, look forward with hope again” after the first term of a Labour government.

The Labour leader returned several times to the theme of aspiration, mentioning the word seven times in his 50-minute speech.

This included a promise to “back working people’s aspiration” on home ownership, which saw Sir Keir return again to his background and comment that the “pebble-dashed semi” he grew up in “meant everything to my family”.

His comments appeared to be a direct response to Conservative pledges to create an “aspiration nation”.

In her first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on September 7, Liz Truss claimed Sir Keir did not “understand aspiration”.

But on Tuesday the Labour leader said it was the Conservatives who did not understand aspiration, saying they had “chocked it off for working people”.

Referring to the mini-budget on Friday, Sir Keir said: “Make no mistake about it, in one bold move on Friday the Tory party gave up on any claim it may have had to be a party of aspiration.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday. Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
newschain

Belarusian opposition leader: UK must continue to lead fight against tyranny

The UK “must continue to lead the global fight against tyranny and oppression”, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Labour Party conference. Ms Tsikhanouskaya ran against authoritarian leader – and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus’ 2020 election before being pressured to leave the country.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impatience#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Uk#Labour As Party
newschain

‘Good’ call between Cleverly and Sefcovic amid ongoing protocol row

UK and EU officials will “meet soon” following a call on Friday between the Foreign Secretary and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Foreign Secretary had his first call with the European Commission vice president, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts. The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance. The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community. Mr...
POLITICS
newschain

Cleverly and Sefcovic to talk amid row over Northern Ireland Protocol

The Foreign Secretary will hold his first call later with Maros Sefcovic, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. The European Commission vice president, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol, is expected to speak with James Cleverly around lunchtime.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy