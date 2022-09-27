Read full article on original website
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – September 30, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
The Dispatch
Bikers Without Borders Donate to Autistic Children Support Group
The Bikers Without Borders Foundation last week presented a donation of $1,500 to the Autistic Children Support Group of Worcester County. The group provides parent-to-parent support for families dealing with autism and developmental disabilities.
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Changes To Assist Police Recruitment Efforts
BERLIN– Town officials approved several changes aimed at aiding in police recruitment and retention. The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve a variety of measures meant to bring more officers to the town’s police force. The agency has struggled with recruitment and retention in recent years.
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
The Dispatch
Berlin Fiddlers Convention Awards Guitar
AJ Fox won a guitar for his performance at the Berlin Fiddlers Convention. Fox, second from right, is pictured with Ryan Nellans of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, right, and Daniel and Avery Caton.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo to host Halloween Happening
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo will be hosting their Halloween Happening on October 15th and 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a fantastic not-so-scary event that is good for families and all ages that will include trick or treating, a costume contest, and so much more.
WMDT.com
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
WBOC
Selbyville Cancels Annual Halloween Parade, Shifts Focus to Trunk or Treat Event
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Selbyville's annual Halloween parade has become quite the tradition in the town after its start nearly 50 years ago. The news of its cancellation for the second year in a row didn't sit well many locals who've enjoyed watching, and even participating in the parade, in years past.
Ocean City Today
Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City
The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 30, 2022
Ocean City’s beach and Boardwalk had a different appearance in the years prior to World War II. This photo looks north from Talbot Street. The Boardwalk in those days was narrow and raised about four feet above the beach. On a hot day, bathers would sit under it in the shade and enjoy a picnic lunch.
The Dispatch
Wait-And-See On Special Event Zone
What should Ocean City do next year with the traditional pop-up rally weekend?. This is the question after a no show from the troublemakers this year on the heels of last year’s quiet weekend. Though it merits attention and consideration, a decision is not necessary today. Ocean City deserves...
WMDT.com
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
The Dispatch
Public Invited To Archaeology Dig
BERLIN– The Rackliffe House Trust is seeking community volunteers to help with an archaeological dig next month. On the weekends of Oct. 8 and 15, the Rackliffe House Trust will conduct an archaeology dig at the 18th-century plantation property. Archeologists are going to be searching for long-lost building remains detected during a 2018 survey.
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
The Dispatch
Wor-Wic Community College Employees Received Service Awards
Wor-Wic Community College employees received awards for 20, 25 and 35 years of service at a recent all-staff meeting at the college. In the front row, from left, are Renee Dayton of Delmar, Del., and Wendy Postles of Salisbury, both recognized for 20 years of service, and Dr. Lawrence Blasco of Quantico, recognized for 25 years of service. In the back row, from left, are Joyce Nichols and Charles Thomas of Salisbury, recognized for 25 years of service, and Dr. Kimberley M. Roop of Salisbury, recognized for 35 years of service.
WMDT.com
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
