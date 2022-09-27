ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD Missing Person Alert: David Jean Pierre

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate David Jean Pierre, 87, who has dementia. He left his house around 8 00 am and was last seen in the area of Stop & Shop in the South Bay area. He is a black male, approximately 5' 7" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black sneakers with black trim.
Death Investigation in the Area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury

At about 6:05 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the...
City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
Faith & Blue Weekend 2022

The City of Boston is honored to have been selected as a marquee event host for this year’s national Faith & Blue Weekend, which is scheduled from Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 10, 2022. The nationally recognized Faith & Blue Initiative strengthens police-community bonds by uniting law enforcement,...
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park

At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
