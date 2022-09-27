Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Porter Twp. and Tower City Boro. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 10/3/22. Est completion date: 10/7/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 04:00 PM. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Butler ,Ryan ,Mahanoy and Delano Twps.
Woman Transported After Crashing into Parked Vehicles in Ashland
A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday after crashing into several parked cars in Ashland. The incident happened just after 3:00am, Friday, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Spark was driving east on Centre Street in Ashland, crossed into the opposing lane, and crashed into 2 parked vehicles in the 600 Block.
CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Pottsville Republican Herald
Vehicle hits trailer on Route 61
A crash occurred in the area of West Bacon Street and the Route 61 Car Wash Thursday afternoon in Pottsville. The accident originated at the West Bacon Street and Route 61 intersection. One vehicle rolled down Route 61 and crashed into a trailer that was stored next to the Route 61 Car Wash.
Traffic patterns change on section of central Pa. thruway in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic patterns have changed for southbound motorists on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Northumberland County. One of the new southbound lanes of Route 147 south of the Route 45 intersection is now open to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. Since the thruway’s northern section...
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
One dead in state police related shooting in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — An intoxicated Pittston man who reportedly assaulted two people inside Old Tyme Charley’s and attempted to run down
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes near home in Salisbury Twp., Lehigh County
"The plane was on fire and ended up kind of exploding," a witness said.
Plane crashes into front yard in Eastern PA
According to multiple reports, a single engine plane crashed next to a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown. Two people were on the plane, one of whom has died. The other was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar-Crest. Witnesses claim they saw the plane flying barely above the treetops and heard the engine sputtering moments before it hit the ground. It is believed the plane never actually hit the house, but came to a stop approximately ten yards away, where it then exploded. The crash is under the investigation of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Car snaps utility pole in early morning crash in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A car crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning in Lancaster. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Walnut Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive...
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
Fire damages kielbasi shop in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke. According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair,...
Car ‘Sustained Significant Damage’ in I-78 Hit-and-Run: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are seeking witnesses to a recent hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-78 west near mile marker 71.5 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. In an accident report published Tuesday, police said the crash happened Sept. 22 at approximately 10:34 a.m. At that time, a 28-year-old...
Comments / 0