Pottsville, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Porter Twp. and Tower City Boro. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 10/3/22. Est completion date: 10/7/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 04:00 PM. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Butler ,Ryan ,Mahanoy and Delano Twps.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Transported After Crashing into Parked Vehicles in Ashland

A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday after crashing into several parked cars in Ashland. The incident happened just after 3:00am, Friday, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Spark was driving east on Centre Street in Ashland, crossed into the opposing lane, and crashed into 2 parked vehicles in the 600 Block.
ASHLAND, PA
wkok.com

CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Vehicle hits trailer on Route 61

A crash occurred in the area of West Bacon Street and the Route 61 Car Wash Thursday afternoon in Pottsville. The accident originated at the West Bacon Street and Route 61 intersection. One vehicle rolled down Route 61 and crashed into a trailer that was stored next to the Route 61 Car Wash.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Plane crashes into front yard in Eastern PA

According to multiple reports, a single engine plane crashed next to a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown. Two people were on the plane, one of whom has died. The other was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar-Crest. Witnesses claim they saw the plane flying barely above the treetops and heard the engine sputtering moments before it hit the ground. It is believed the plane never actually hit the house, but came to a stop approximately ten yards away, where it then exploded. The crash is under the investigation of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Car snaps utility pole in early morning crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A car crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning in Lancaster. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Walnut Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages kielbasi shop in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke. According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair,...
NANTICOKE, PA

