According to multiple reports, a single engine plane crashed next to a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown. Two people were on the plane, one of whom has died. The other was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar-Crest. Witnesses claim they saw the plane flying barely above the treetops and heard the engine sputtering moments before it hit the ground. It is believed the plane never actually hit the house, but came to a stop approximately ten yards away, where it then exploded. The crash is under the investigation of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO