BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Germany unveils €200bn help for consumers and says it won’t follow UK’s route
Germany’s finance minister has vowed that he will not follow the UK “down the path of an expansionary fiscal policy” as his government announced a €200bn (£177bn) fund designed to protect consumers and businesses from rising gas prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Cardiff mum denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old
A woman has denied neglecting and killing her three-year-old son. Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, is charged with the manslaughter of her son Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on 29 June 2020. She is also charged with two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person...
BBC
Brexit: Prospect of United Ireland 'now not as remote'
Son of the DUP founder says the prospect of a united Ireland is not as remote as it once was. Rev Kyle Paisley cited Brexit uncertainty and the trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Rev Paisley spoke Irish at the Seanad (the upper house of Irish parliament) He...
BBC
Victims can pre-record evidence, Jersey rape charity says
Sexual assault victims and witnesses can apply to pre-record evidence before their case comes to court, a Jersey rape charity is reminding people. Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) said not enough victims knew their options when it came to giving evidence. The use of pre-recorded evidence was rolled out across...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
BBC
Unravelling the mystery of the unknown bairn
Ian Robertson and his five-year-old son had walked less than 50 metres along Tayport beach when they saw something floating among the seaweed, not far from the water's edge. It looked odd and out of place, like an outsized plastic doll. Ian waded out into the cold North Sea waters...
BBC
Rochdale crash: Disqualified driver killed friend in 120mph crash
A man who killed his friend while driving at 120mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed. Prosper Mhepo, 27, died after Alan McDonagh, then 18, crashed into a building in Rochdale in March after being pursued by police. Officers noticed McDonagh, who had been bailed after a hit-and-run in...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
