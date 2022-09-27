Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine's national police says the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a convoy of cars on the outskirts of Zaporizhzha has risen to 30 people, including children
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government
Italy's outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases, weeks before handing over to a far-right administration that has criticised the tough restrictions. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government said it would not renew regulations requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn on public transport...
Legal marijuana, but Uruguayans still prefer black market
Uruguay was a pioneer in the legalization of recreational cannabis use, a move that helped to push many drug traffickers out of the domestic market. But a bland and insufficient state supply has meant most consumers still prefer the diversity of the black market. In 2013, Uruguay became the first...
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Diet high in guar gum fiber limits inflammation and delays multiple sclerosis symptoms in mice
Diets high in guar gum, a common food additive and dietary fiber, limit inflammation and delayed the onset of multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms in mice, according to new research by members of the University of British Columbia (UBC) Microbiology and Immunology department. The team's findings were published in Cell Reports.
Five steps to stop Ebola spreading in East Africa: A frontline expert advises
The biggest Ebola outbreak in human history happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2015. I was on the front lines in Liberia serving as the head of case detection for the National Ebola Response team and administering critical aspects of Liberia's Ebola response. The outbreak affected Sierra Leone, Guinea...
Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers
Sweden's Public Health Agency said Friday it was no longer recommending that children aged 12 to 17 get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the "very low risk" for the group. The new recommendation will come into force on October 31. "The decision means that as of November 1, 2022 only children...
Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to seven
The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to seven, the health ministry said Friday, after President Yoweri Museveni ruled out a lockdown to contain the highly contagious virus. Authorities declared an outbreak in the central district of Mubende last week, the East African nation's first Ebola...
Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
New model for cancer risk assessment of air pollution based on in vitro testing of collected environmental samples
A study by researchers at Institute of Environmental Medicine shows that in vitro new approach methodologies (NAMs) can be a useful tool to improve cancer risk assessment (CRA) strategies in the context of complex environmental mixtures as such air pollution. WHO has estimated that air pollution is responsible for 7...
Viewpoint: If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again
COVID is an exceptional disease and was at its deadliest this year, causing more deaths in Australia between June and August 2022 than at any other time. There have been 288 deaths from influenza so far this year compared to more than 12,000 deaths from COVID. The number of deaths...
AI and quantitative mass spectrometry predict COVID-19 patient outcomes
Researchers from Skoltech and McGill University and their colleagues have trained a machine learning algorithm to predict the survival rate of patients admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 using blood test results. Based on the levels of 15 biomolecules measured with a technique called targeted mass spectrometry, the algorithm could predict patient survival with 92% accuracy.
Innovative breath sampling device could revolutionize diagnosis of diseases, including COVID-19
New research shows 100% effectiveness of an innovative breath sampling device developed by Northumbria University medtech spinout, PulmoBioMed, that could revolutionize diagnosis of a range of diseases, including COVID-19. The results mean that PulmoBioMed's game-changing device, PBM-HALE, can be used to study infections of the deep lung, reducing the need...
'Worrying upsurge' in cholera worldwide: WHO
After years of decline, the planet is now witnessing a "worrying upsurge" in cholera outbreaks, the World Health Organization warned Friday. In the first nine months of this year alone, 26 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, the WHO said, adding that between 2017 and 2021, fewer than 20 nations reported outbreaks per year.
Risk simulation calls for more regular antigen testing to reduce isolation periods for COVID-19
Around the world, many people infected with COVID-19 have been made to completely isolate from others in order to avoid passing on the infection. Some countries still recommend minimum isolation periods for as long as 10 days from when patients start to develop COVID-19 symptoms. Professor Shingo Iwami, affiliated with...
Action needed to avert anesthetist shortage of 11,000 by 2040, which could affect over 8 million operations
The anesthesia workforce in the UK is facing a huge challenge of large numbers of experienced anesthetists retiring, many at the earliest opportunity, and an aging profile of those that remain. A paper published in Anaesthesia looks at ways to address this problem, with a number of recommendations set out by a working party chaired by Dr. Matt Davies, the new President of the Association of Anesthetists, who is also a Consultant Anesthetist at North West Anglia NHS Trust, UK.
Who is getting vaccinated has shifted as immunizations become more available
Political ideology may be the main driver of who is getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and it's falling along racial lines with racial and ethnic minorities now being the most likely to roll up their sleeves, according to new research by a York University professor. This is...
