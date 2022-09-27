ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
MedicalXpress

Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use

Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

Italy's outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases, weeks before handing over to a far-right administration that has criticised the tough restrictions. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government said it would not renew regulations requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn on public transport...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Omicron#Covid#Eu#Pfizer Biontech#Ema
MedicalXpress

Legal marijuana, but Uruguayans still prefer black market

Uruguay was a pioneer in the legalization of recreational cannabis use, a move that helped to push many drug traffickers out of the domestic market. But a bland and insufficient state supply has meant most consumers still prefer the diversity of the black market. In 2013, Uruguay became the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment

Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Five steps to stop Ebola spreading in East Africa: A frontline expert advises

The biggest Ebola outbreak in human history happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2015. I was on the front lines in Liberia serving as the head of case detection for the National Ebola Response team and administering critical aspects of Liberia's Ebola response. The outbreak affected Sierra Leone, Guinea...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Sweden to stop offering Covid jabs to teenagers

Sweden's Public Health Agency said Friday it was no longer recommending that children aged 12 to 17 get vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the "very low risk" for the group. The new recommendation will come into force on October 31. "The decision means that as of November 1, 2022 only children...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to seven

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to seven, the health ministry said Friday, after President Yoweri Museveni ruled out a lockdown to contain the highly contagious virus. Authorities declared an outbreak in the central district of Mubende last week, the East African nation's first Ebola...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling

A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

AI and quantitative mass spectrometry predict COVID-19 patient outcomes

Researchers from Skoltech and McGill University and their colleagues have trained a machine learning algorithm to predict the survival rate of patients admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 using blood test results. Based on the levels of 15 biomolecules measured with a technique called targeted mass spectrometry, the algorithm could predict patient survival with 92% accuracy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Innovative breath sampling device could revolutionize diagnosis of diseases, including COVID-19

New research shows 100% effectiveness of an innovative breath sampling device developed by Northumbria University medtech spinout, PulmoBioMed, that could revolutionize diagnosis of a range of diseases, including COVID-19. The results mean that PulmoBioMed's game-changing device, PBM-HALE, can be used to study infections of the deep lung, reducing the need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'Worrying upsurge' in cholera worldwide: WHO

After years of decline, the planet is now witnessing a "worrying upsurge" in cholera outbreaks, the World Health Organization warned Friday. In the first nine months of this year alone, 26 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, the WHO said, adding that between 2017 and 2021, fewer than 20 nations reported outbreaks per year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Action needed to avert anesthetist shortage of 11,000 by 2040, which could affect over 8 million operations

The anesthesia workforce in the UK is facing a huge challenge of large numbers of experienced anesthetists retiring, many at the earliest opportunity, and an aging profile of those that remain. A paper published in Anaesthesia looks at ways to address this problem, with a number of recommendations set out by a working party chaired by Dr. Matt Davies, the new President of the Association of Anesthetists, who is also a Consultant Anesthetist at North West Anglia NHS Trust, UK.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy