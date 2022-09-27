ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

LGBTQ-friendly church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yuLJn_0iC6vn6c00

When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?”

The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful.

“We had been taught one thing, but we knew our daughter loved Jesus,” Joyce said. “She was very open with us during her struggle to figure out what was going on with her.”

And Caroline and her husband, Chuck, began their own struggle.

Their daughter and a younger sibling found a gay-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro. They "started attending with our blessing because we knew if she continued attending our church, she’d be totally turned off to God,” Caroline Joyce said.

The College Park church found itself in the news last week when the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee voted to remove it from its rolls because of its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior." That action came 23 years after the congregation itself voted to leave the SBC, but according to the Executive Committee, it had remained on its rolls until now.

But the very thing that prompted the Southern Baptists' disapproval is what attracted the Joyces themselves to College Park. The parents eventually followed their children's path and joined the congregation. They even moved from the suburbs to the city of Greensboro to be closer to the College Park church, its activities and the friends they made there.

“It really makes a difference when you hear from the pulpit and hear in the hallway that God loves everybody,” Caroline Joyce said. She said their daughter eventually grew up to become a minister, as is her wife.

The Rev. Michael Usey, the lead pastor, said that Southern Baptist officials actually identified the church's ethos correctly.

"It’s good when people reject you because they understand clearly who you are," he said. “The irony is, they're excluding us for not excluding people.”

The Executive Committee vote didn't take leaders of the congregation completely by surprise.

They'd been receiving registered letters from Southern Baptist officials in recent months, explaining that the church was still listed on its rolls and seeking more information, Usey said.

“At first they were kind of demanding we clarify our position on homosexuality,” Usey said. The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, the Southern Baptists’ state affiliate, sent similar inquiries, he said.

Usey said church leaders decided not to respond, and to let the SBC expel it if that was the decision.

“I just don’t really want to engage in that,” Usey said. “There’s hungry people in Greensboro. This is what God calls us to, to do something for the children who are half a mile from our building who are hungry.”

Southern Baptist churches are self-governing, so the convention can't tell them what to do or believe. But the convention deems churches to be affiliates — in “friendly cooperation" — if they share its beliefs and support its ministries.

The convention “had no record of a request from the (College Park) church to disaffiliate from the SBC,” said a statement Thursday from Linda Cooper, who chairs the SBC’s Credentials Committee. “This church was brought to the attention of the committee. The committee inquired of the church about their desire to disaffiliate and received no response.”

The Credentials Committee then recommended the Executive Committee cut ties with the congregation, which it did.

The convention has in recent years declared a small number of congregations to be not in friendly cooperation if they are LGBTQ-affirming. The denomination's statement of belief, the Baptist Faith and Message, says Christians should oppose “all forms of sexual immorality, including ... homosexuality.” The denomination has similarly cut ties with a small number of churches for failing adequately to address sexual abuse, and last week it also broke with a New Jersey church over “alleged discriminatory behavior.”

College Park Baptist Church voted in 1999 to leave the SBC, shortly after the convention's annual meeting approved a doctrinal statement that a wife should “submit herself graciously” to her husband's authority.

The congregation's website makes clear that College Park is an "LGBTQIA Affirming Baptist Church” that “fully welcomes and affirms all persons without distinction regarding race, ethnicity, national origin, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other human category.”

Usey said the church, with about 400 members, has a progressive legacy. Founded by Southern Baptists in 1906, it supported the civil rights sit-in at the Greensboro Woolworth's in 1960, began ordaining women in the 1980s and became openly LGBTQ-affirming about two decades ago, he said.

While church members were surprised the SBC hadn't removed the church from its roster years ago, the recent action “gives us an opportunity to say we’re not that kind of Baptist,” he said.

———

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event

A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Churches#Southern Baptist Church#Southern Baptists#Christian Church#Racism#Lgbtq#Sbc#The Executive Committee#The Southern Baptists
New York Post

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Google
NBC News

2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students

A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
NORFOLK, VA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

846K+
Followers
180K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy