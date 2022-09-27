ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

By Michelle Tompkins
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiyuF_0iC6vW3900

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator Marco Rubio in November. While she has spent more than her opponent in this race, with her spending $47.2 million as opposed to Rubio’s $36.5 million, she is still trailing slightly behind.

See: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

She works on several Congressional committees including Homeland Security, House Judiciary and Intelligence. She also is a member of the Women’s Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Prior to transitioning into politics, Demings was the first female police chief in Orlando from 2007 to 2011. Her husband, Jerry Demings, is the mayor of Orange County, Florida, and she has been the first lady of the area since 2018.

Since she served with the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, she receives a pension for her service and her congressional salary is at least $174,000 per year. Per OpenSecrets, her estimated net worth as of 2018 is about $825,000.

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Valdez Venita Demings (nee Butler) was one of seven children born to James and Eloise Butler. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 12, 1957. Demings graduated with a degree in criminology from Florida State University in 1979. In 1999, Demings earned a master’s degree in public administration from Webster University in Orlando.

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Her original career choice was social work, but she soon pivoted to work in law enforcement. She married fellow police officer-turned-politician Jerry Demings in 1988, and they have three children together — she is also a grandmother to five.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Comments / 39

Kenneth McRoy
2d ago

The question itself " How much is Val Demings Worth," is very misleading and can only render inaccurate estimations of "Human Well Being!!!" Now, a more conceptually sound, financially complete delineation of the aforementioned question should be: ""How much has Val Demings stole while serving as a public servant in office?"

Reply(2)
5
Independentantiblue
3d ago

she's worth the trip to the unemployment line when she loses the election

Reply(3)
27
Mark Mincey
2d ago

my morning dump is worth more than demings. even after its flushed.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Tavares female police chief is a first for the city

TAVARES, Fla. – Newly-sworn in Tavares police Chief Sarah Coursey is the first woman to become the top cop in her city and only the second in all of Lake County. And her biggest inspiration is quite little — just 9 years old. When she was sworn in...
TAVARES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
James
iheart.com

City Of Kissimmee Imposes Mandatory Curfew

In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm-6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Florida State University#Republican#British#Congressional#Homeland Security#House Judiciary#Intelligence#Opensecrets
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
kennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
199K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy