Beshear: Ford Motor Co. to invest $700 million, creating 500 jobs

Governor Andy Beshear made Tuesday KenTRUCKy day after Ford announced a $700 million investment.

The money is an expansion in the company's presence in Louisville as Ford prepares to produce its new F-Series Super Duty truck. The expansion is also expected to create an additional 500 full-time jobs, according to Ford.

"I can't think of a better place to announce that than right here in Kentucky - heart of truck country," said John Savona, Ford's vice president of manufacturing.

“The partnership between Kentucky and Ford goes back more than a century and is only becoming stronger,” Gov. Beshear said.

According to the governor, this Ford investment is the 7 th biggest for Jefferson County. It was also announced on the one-year anniversary of Ford and SK Innovation's $5.8 billion investment in Kentucky.

"One year ago today, we announced the largest economic development project in our history by far," said Gov. Beshear.

That project will create two electric car battery plants in Hardin County - along with 5,000 new jobs.

"At that time, we talked about how it's not just going to create jobs, but protect jobs - to ensure that we were a part of the auto industry of the future and look, one year later, we're announcing 700 million dollars of additional investment," said Gov. Beshear.

According to the state, Ford is the largest vehicle producer and one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville. The company also says it supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kentucky, with a state GDP contribution of $11.8 billion.

"Together with last year’s record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth," said Gov. Beshear. "We couldn’t be more proud and look forward to many more decades of success for this iconic American company here in Kentucky.”