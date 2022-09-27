ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima man pleads guilty to burglary charge

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to burglary, a felony of the second degree.

Eric Baumert, 27, faces a minimum of two years in prison up to a maximum of 12 years for the conviction in line with negotiations between his public defender, Kenneth Sturgill, and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. He will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.

Baumert was previously charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, which also charged him with harming or threatening to harm Marida Oglesbee, the victim of the crime. The negotiated plea removes this language from the conviction, though Baumert could still be ordered to stay away from Oglesbee if he receives community control instead of prison.

According to the indictment, Baumert trespassed into an “occupied structure” where Oglesbee was present “by force, stealth, or deception” intending to commit a crime on Feb. 1.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed before Baumert’s sentencing at 1 p.m. Nov. 7.

Community Policy