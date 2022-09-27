ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Police: Speed and alcohol contributed to fatal motorcycle crash on Central Ave.

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
COLONIE — “Speed and alcohol are considered to be contributing factors” to a Sept. 24, fatal motorcycle crash on Central Avenue, according to police.

According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling east on Central Avenue near Hawley Avenue at around 10:42 p.m.

An SUV driven by a 38-year-old Schenectady woman pulled out of the parking lot of Delmonico’s and merged into eastbound traffic.

A short distance later the motorcycle driver, identified as 39-year-old Charles Fowler, of Amsterdam, rear ended the SUV and was ejected from the bike.

He was treated by EMS at the scene but did not survive, said Sgt. T.P. Martinovich, of the Colonie police     Traffic Safety Division.

“The driver of the SUV was not injured and no charges are pending,” he said. “Speed and alcohol are considered to be contributing factors.”

The investigation is continuing anyone who witnessed or was in this area at the time of the crash are asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2744.

