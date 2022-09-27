Purse thief arrested for 2020 Walmart incident, criminal history includes 50 arrests

DELMAR — Bethlehem police detectives arrested an Albany man on Thursday, Sept. 22 for an outstanding bench warrant after he failed to appear in court to face four felony charges stemming from a 2020 incident at Walmart on Route 9W.

Bethlehem police traveled to the Saratoga County Jail to pick up Terrence A Boston, 61, on the outstanding warrant.

The May 2020 incident involved Boston allegedly stealing a purse from a woman’s shopping cart and quickly using her credit cards at Stewarts and Cumberland Farms. He was arrested for the incident on July 21, 2020 by Albany City police, arraigned and was sent to the Albany County Jail. Additional charges were filed in Bethlehem Town Court on November 17, 2020, but a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear on February 14, 2022.

According to reports, he has a lengthy criminal history, including more than 50 arrests, many for stealing items from female shoppers at retail and grocery stores.

Boston was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent back to the Saratoga County Jail.

