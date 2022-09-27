ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Shares Her Favorite Aspects of Life With Daughter, Ava, In a Sweet Instagram Post

By Alyssa K. Davis
 4 days ago
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at the L.A. Dance Project's Annual Gala in Los Angeles, California. JB Lacroix/WireImage.

We simply can’t get enough of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe‘s sweet mother-daughter bond.

In an Instagram post celebrating #NationalDaughtersDay, Witherspoon expressed her gratitude for her daughter, as well as a few of the things she loves the most about life with Phillipe.

“Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life !,” Witherspoon wrote alongside a photo of her and Phillipe smiling with their arms around one another. She continued, “What a gift to share this life journey with you… and the best makeup tips… it’s really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun!”

Phillipe left a sweet “love you mama!!” in the comments, and both fans and friends expressed their love for the doppelgänger duo in the comments as well. Zooey Deschanel left several heart emojis for the women, and fans wrote “Never get over how alike you two are,” “Copy and paste!!!,” and every other variation of “Twins!”

People go wild for photos of Witherspoon and Phillipe together due to just how eerily similar they look. When the commenter above said “copy and paste,” they weren’t kidding in the slightest! The striking similarity of the Witherspoon women runs three generations, with Witherspoon’s mother, Betty, passing down her genes in fabulous fashion. Who needs Becky with the good jeans when Betty with the good genes clearly has the situation on lock?

As for where the Witherspoon women get their beauty and strength from, Reese credits her grandmother, Dorthea, and the family’s southern heritage. In her book, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits , Reese shares how she carries Dorthea’s influence with her in every endeavor, from “how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special for her kids — not to mention how she talks, dances, and does her hair.” Read all about it in the Academy Award–winning actress, producer, and entrepreneur’s sweet-as-pie southern story.

