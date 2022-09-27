View the original article to see embedded media. UCF and SMU will now play on Wednesday due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. After Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm system earlier this week, multiple schools in the state were forced to evaluate the status of their games this weekend. The game between UCF and SMU was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and was first postponed by the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday to a Sunday kick at 1 p.m. ET.

