cryptonewsz.com
Optimism Going Live on the OpenSea NFT Marketplace
Optimism recently announced completing its integration with OpenSea. The L2 Ethereum scaling solution is accessible on the OpenSea NFT marketplace. The announcement made OpenSea the sixth platform to integrate Optimism after Polygon, Klatyn, Solana, Arbitrum, and Ethereum. Users learned about the final integration confirmation through OpenSea’s official Twitter account.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service
Cardano (ADA), the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is now supported by a Switzerland-based cryptocurrency asset management service called Swissborg. The Swissborg app also supports such assets as XRP, Polygon (MATIC), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Solana (SOL) and other cryptocurrencies. With the help of its Smart Engine feature, it aims to offer...
40,106 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $52,105,196 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x87c0bb7dc7bae005f3ee73671bf04f3ed0d49efb. $52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xdb817cf46830adc268c8c394107f34d18cf30e05. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
decrypt.co
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
thecoinrise.com
Three Crypto Billionaires Withdrawn From the Forbes 400 List
Ongoing crypto winter which has been for a couple of months now has eventually eliminated three crypto billionaires from the Forbes 400 2022 list for Americans. The three affected crypto billionaires are Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Geminin founders, the Winklevoss twins, and Stellar Chief Technology Officer Jed McCaleb. The other...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Remains Ethereum Whales’ Largest Token Position as Burn Rate Rises
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has managed to maintain its position as the largest altcoin holding among the largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network amid a cryptocurrency market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whales haven’t divested of their Shiba Inu holdings...
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
VeChain (VET), Dai (DAI) Settle With Minor Gains; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Goes Big
As the market is moving upward, crypto projects across sectors are concerned with their price appreciation. But projects like VeChain (VET) and Dai (DAI) have been unable to maintain their gains. Their bumpy ride on the growth chart has lessened their cumulative gains in the past months. On the other hand, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has increased its market stature following the success of its pre-sale.
New York is now the center of crypto
Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
u.today
Did Satoshi Nakamoto Meet with SEC Five Years Ago?
In a recent tweet, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett suggests that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and famous venture capitalist Tim Draper know the real identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Terrett made this sensational assumption after obtaining a copy of former Director Bill Hinman's public calendar. It includes a...
