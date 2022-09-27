Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .329; McNeil, New York, .323; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .283; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
Walk-off homer ends Mariners' 20-season playoff drought
Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Raleigh pulled a 3-2 slider from A's reliever Domingo Acevedo (3-4) deep...
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
E_Cron (7). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 15. 2B_Betts (40), Thompson (14). HR_McMahon (20), Grichuk (18). SB_T.Turner (27), Hampson (12). SF_Bellinger (5), Gallo (1). IPHRERBBSO. Colorado. Freeland52-371138. Lawrence H,61-300001. Lamet003330. C.Smith BS,0-11-300030. Hollowell L,0-211-332211. Blach1-300000. Los Angeles. Grove564423. Kimbrel100021. Kahnle110000. Phillips W,7-3110002. Graterol S,4-5100001. Lamet pitched...
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 8. HR_Andrus (7), Soto (6), Cronenworth (17), Machado (32). SB_Andrus (10). Cease pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale. T_3:07. A_38,114 (40,209).
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 0
Second Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 15 (Barrios), 66th minute. Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin. Yellow Cards_Pomykal, FC Dallas, 39th; Yapi, Colorado, 90th+2; Yarbrough, Colorado, 90th+4. Red Cards_Vallecilla, Colorado, 77th. Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeff Hosking, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Malik Badawi. Lineups. FC Dallas_Maarten Paes;...
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
E_Winker (4). DP_Oakland 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 5. 2B_Moore (11), Torrens (3). SB_Frazier 2 (11). SF_Haggerty (2). Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_2:36. A_42,512 (47,929).
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 0, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Adell (12), Soto 2 (4). HR_Lowe (27). Tinoco pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, David Arrieta. T_2:27. A_32,472 (45,517).
Toronto 9, Boston 0
DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Merrifield (4). HR_Guerrero Jr. (31), Tapia (7), Springer (25). SB_Springer (14). SF_Merrifield (1). Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings. T_3:04. A_37,283 (53,506).
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
E_Trevino (6). LOB_Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B_Hays (33). HR_Cabrera (5). SB_Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21). Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Britton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. WP_Britton. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel. T_3:12. A_47,583 (47,309).
Phillies salvage doubleheader split with Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
DP_New York 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley (39), Ozuna (18). HR_Swanson (24), Olson (32). Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz. T_2:54. A_42,561 (41,084).
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday
Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Georgia has to rally in 4th quarter
Daijun Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the game lifted top-ranked Georgia to a 26-22 win over Missouri as the
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
E_Rojas (16). DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Rojas (22), Carroll (7), Yastrzemski (30), Pederson (19). 3B_Pederson (3). HR_Longoria 2 (14), Yastrzemski (16), Wynns (3). SB_McCarthy (22), Rojas (21). SF_Perdomo (2), Flores (7). IPHRERBBSO. Arizona. M.Kelly L,13-842-398822. Poppen11-322202. I.Kennedy110001. Widener100010. San Francisco. Cobb W,7-7594415. Szapucki100002. Young210011.
Phillies struggle with pitching, defense in road loss at Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) - The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again. The...
