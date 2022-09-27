WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO