Gas Price

Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month

After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2% from a year...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%

Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That's the highest level since July 2007. Mortgage rates have more than doubled since...
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan

US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of England to calm...
The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street

The global bond market is having a historically awful year. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, a proxy for borrowing costs, briefly moved above 4% on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years. That's a bad omen for Wall Street and Main Street. What's happening: This hasn't...
Used cars have become unaffordable

High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
