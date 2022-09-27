ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Part of Holmes Street closed until end of October

By Jenna Thompson
 3 days ago
A partial closure of Holmes Street between 1st and 3rd Street has been extended through the end of October.

According to Kansas City Streetcar Constructors, the closure is part of the city's effort to expand the KC Streetcar Vehicle Maintenance Facility through underground utility improvements.

Drivers are advised by streetcar officials to take the following detours:

From 1 st Street

  • Head east on 1 st Street / Guinotte Avenue
  • Right onto NE Industrial Trafficway / 3 rd Street
  • Right onto Holmes Street

From 3 rd Street

  • Head east on 3 rd Street / NE Industrial Trafficway
  • Left onto Guinotte Avenue / 1 st Street
  • Left onto Holmes Street

For more information, contact KC Streetcar at info@buildkcstreetcar.com or call 816-337-1013.

