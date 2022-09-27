Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Driver issued infraction for causing tractor trailer to crash in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning. State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side. All lanes have since reopened.
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow man was criminally summonsed for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation after allegedly crashing into a U.S. Postal Service truck in Wilbraham. Police said after an investigation reportedly revealed that 67-year-old William Alan Kemple may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The...
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Bernardston Police respond to car accident involving bicyclist
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bernardston responded to an accident on Church Street, or Route 10, following an accident involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bernardston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Massachusetts State...
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop
A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Bodies of two people found dead in Springfield home identified
A follow up on the two people found dead inside of a home in Springfield this week.
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting
A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
TRAFFIC: Crash reported on I-91 north in Springfield
A crash is reportedly backing up traffic on I-91 in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
Vermont woman riding bicycle struck by car on Route 10 in Bernardston
A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston Tuesday.
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2