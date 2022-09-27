ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver issued infraction for causing tractor trailer to crash in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning. State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side. All lanes have since reopened.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow man was criminally summonsed for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation after allegedly crashing into a U.S. Postal Service truck in Wilbraham. Police said after an investigation reportedly revealed that 67-year-old William Alan Kemple may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The...
WILBRAHAM, MA
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com

Bernardston Police respond to car accident involving bicyclist

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bernardston responded to an accident on Church Street, or Route 10, following an accident involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bernardston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Massachusetts State...
BERNARDSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Gricelle and Rolando Ofarrill identified as victims of Springfield shooting

A Springfield pair said to be married was identified Wednesday as the two victims of a shooting at a home in the city’s Bay neighborhood on Sunday. Gricelle Ofarrill, 42, and Rolando Ofarrill, 40, were found dead at a Maynard Street residence by a relative Sunday night. Police officers arriving at the home found them with multiple gunshot wounds, according to James Leydon, a spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor

WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
WINDSOR, CT
