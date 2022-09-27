EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a vehicle was issued an infraction for causing a tractor trailer driver to crash on Interstate 91 in East Windsor Friday morning. State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side. All lanes have since reopened.

EAST WINDSOR, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO