November-like temps early Friday; Ian back to a hurricane
Acadiana can expect temperatures similar to mid-November Friday morning with the coolest readings in 5 months, while Ian is back to hurricane status and heading for South Carolina Friday.
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
WAPT
Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat
Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian near Orlando/Daytona
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head through the week. Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid 80′s. For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s north of the area. In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings. We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows. So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WLOX
Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast
Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm. The Hurricane Hunters team was extremely busy as they what ended up being a catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Firefighters work to put the fire out. Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours...
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
L'Observateur
Advisory and Warning update – September 28
As Hurricane Ian moves slowly toward Florida, the interaction between Ian and a cold front is helping to cause breezy and very dry conditions over the area. This has caused a need for a Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning, as well as Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings. Confidence: There...
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
thebamabuzz.com
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
L'Observateur
STATE FIRE MARSHAL MAKES OPEN BURNING SAFETY PLEA FOLLOWING RED FLAG WARNING, OPEN BURNING-RELATED DEATH
BATON ROUGE (September 27, 2022)- State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis is making a plea to all Louisianans to be aware of the high fire danger conditions across the state this week. The U.S. National Weather Service Office out of New Orleans has issued a ‘Red Flag Warning’ for southeast Louisiana throughout today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, indicating dangerous wildfire conditions exist where fire can become uncontrolled quickly.
100 Mississippi Gulf Coast linemen deploying to Hurricane Ian response
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Over 100 personnel from electric companies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are headed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Mississippi Power will send 100 people, including 75 linemen, initially to Savannah, Georgia by Friday to aid sister company Georgia Power with restoring electricity to any impacted customers in their service […]
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
fox8live.com
Fallout from Hurricane Ian is expected to worsen Louisiana’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The toll of mega storm Ian will go well beyond Florida. Damage caused by the hurricane in southwest Florida is expected to make the insurance crisis in Louisiana worse. Stephen Lovecchio is a branch owner with TWFG Insurance. “It is also going to hurt specifically a...
fox8live.com
Louisiana oyster growers bitterly oppose Louisiana’s largest coastal project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South of Empire near the barrier islands, Nathan Jurisich mans the controls of one of his family’s oyster boats as it scrapes the water bottom. “There’s not too many of us left,” said the 30-year-old Jurisich, a fourth-generation oysterman in a business many young people now avoid.
