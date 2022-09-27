ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAPT

Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat

Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian near Orlando/Daytona

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head through the week. Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid 80′s. For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s north of the area. In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings. We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows. So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WLOX

Florida evacuees arrive to Mississippi coast

Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm. The Hurricane Hunters team was extremely busy as they what ended up being a catastrophic Hurricane Ian. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Firefighters work to put the fire out. Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
L'Observateur

Advisory and Warning update – September 28

As Hurricane Ian moves slowly toward Florida, the interaction between Ian and a cold front is helping to cause breezy and very dry conditions over the area. This has caused a need for a Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning, as well as Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings. Confidence: There...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Gulf Of Mexico#Coastal Waters#A Red Flag Warning
L'Observateur

STATE FIRE MARSHAL MAKES OPEN BURNING SAFETY PLEA FOLLOWING RED FLAG WARNING, OPEN BURNING-RELATED DEATH

BATON ROUGE (September 27, 2022)- State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis is making a plea to all Louisianans to be aware of the high fire danger conditions across the state this week. The U.S. National Weather Service Office out of New Orleans has issued a ‘Red Flag Warning’ for southeast Louisiana throughout today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, indicating dangerous wildfire conditions exist where fire can become uncontrolled quickly.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
brproud.com

Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy