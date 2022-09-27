ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Schertz, TX
Crime & Safety
Comal County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Schertz, TX
County
Comal County, TX
KTSA

Kirby Police investigate intentionally set fires

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kirby are investigating several fires that were intentionally set this week. Firefighters were called to a structure fire at around 9:40 P.M. Wednesday. Once the flames were out, investigators determined that the fire was no accident. They also discovered evidence that other...
KIRBY, TX
fox7austin.com

Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate has died at Travis County Correctional Complex this week. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 1:40 p.m. Sept. 27. TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS administered CPR immediately,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Murder#County Jail#Police#Ktsa News
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
tpr.org

One of two long overdue Bexar County jail studies released

The office of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a long overdue study of the jail on Friday. The new report focused on how to better staff the facility that has struggled to keep up at a critical time. The number of people jailed remains high, and deputies complain about the state of both the jail infrastructure and their quality of life.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy