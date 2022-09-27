Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD. Police say the teen was...
San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder. The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18. Detectives were able to get...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
KTSA
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
KTSA
Kirby Police investigate intentionally set fires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kirby are investigating several fires that were intentionally set this week. Firefighters were called to a structure fire at around 9:40 P.M. Wednesday. Once the flames were out, investigators determined that the fire was no accident. They also discovered evidence that other...
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
fox7austin.com
Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate has died at Travis County Correctional Complex this week. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Andres Villareal-Salguero of Austin was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer around 1:40 p.m. Sept. 27. TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS administered CPR immediately,...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KSAT 12
Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station
28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot on July 20.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
WFAA
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
Man pleads guilty to June 2020 murder in east Austin
In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.
tpr.org
One of two long overdue Bexar County jail studies released
The office of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a long overdue study of the jail on Friday. The new report focused on how to better staff the facility that has struggled to keep up at a critical time. The number of people jailed remains high, and deputies complain about the state of both the jail infrastructure and their quality of life.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
