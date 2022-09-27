Judge rules Texas attorney general does not have to appear at hearing on abortion lawsuit after affidavit alleges he ran from person serving subpoena

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY attorney general wants to expedite lawsuit against Trumps and their business
The New York attorney general wants to expedite her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his family members and the Trump Organization, and set a trial date before the end of 2023. In a court filing Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James said the Trumps have tried to delay the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal judge rules against Abrams-founded voting rights group in Georgia
A federal judge ruled against a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams Friday in a challenge to the state's voting laws. US District Judge Steve Jones ruled against "Fair Fight Action" on claims over Georgia's "exact match" voter registration policy, absentee ballot cancellation practices and registration inaccuracies.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department's appeal of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the DOJ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump deposition in Carroll defamation lawsuit set for October 19 as fate of case remains in limbo
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19. The timing was revealed in a new court filing Friday as lawyers for Trump and E. Jean Carroll spar over whether the depositions should proceed after a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month. Cannon nixed several aspects of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far. "It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit," Alito, who penned the decision reversing Roe v. Wade last term, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line," he said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act after trying to sell US secrets
A former employee of the National Security Agency was arrested Wednesday on espionage-related charges for allegedly trying to sell US secrets, the Justice Department announced. Jareh Dalke, 30, attempted to transmit classified national defense information (NDI) to a representative of a foreign government, the department said in a news release....
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor's wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of making unwanted sexual advances toward...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill limiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases in the state. The law requires "a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice."
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump launches direct attack on McConnell a month out from midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump on Friday night directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying on his social media platform that the Kentucky Republican had a "death wish" for supporting "Democrat sponsored bills." Trump, in his Truth Social post, also mocked McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao -- who was born in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN. "[O]verflights can be an effective means of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
The Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private...
Comments / 0