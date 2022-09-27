ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
1.8 million spent in expanded corporate contributions from Entergy Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather in Arkansas is starting cool down but Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that bill assistance is still available for their qualified customers. According to the news release, Entergy has offered one-time bill credits, charitable contributions, and weatherization have been a few of the attempts...
ACHI research shows rural and urban area lack food resources

Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released on Thursday a study showing food deserts in parts of the state. Dr. Joe Thompson with ACHI said based on their research rural and urban areas they discovered have a lack of food resources. He said people are having to drive further to get healthy food options.
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
