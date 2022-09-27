Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County under burn ban
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster has declared a ban on all outdoor burning in the county. The Arkansas Forestry Commission has advised the county that conditions are very dry. The KBDI (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) is increasing daily. The ban will be lifted when conditions improve. Thirty of Arkansas’ 75 counties...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold
The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Parade ushers in Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show in a big way
This year’s Southwest Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show parade embarked from Sixth Street and South Elm and came north into the city proper in a din of emergency sirens and an ensuing caravan of floats and marching bands. Pageant contestants, campaigns for county sheriff, county clerk and governor,...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
swark.today
Hope Police Department: Warrants, accidents and arrests from September 12 to 19
Gremeko McMorris, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Nicholas Washington, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Benjamin Devenney, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Heather Williams, 43, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Kerry Love, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. ACCIDENTS:. 9.13.22. 1:55am in the...
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Forest Estates are speaking out after they say there was a sudden spike to their rent. Some say they had just one month notice before the rent on their lots nearly doubled. “With this rent increase, from less than $300 to $525 is ridiculous....
magnoliareporter.com
Jerry D. Frazier
Jerry D. Frazier, 60, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for City of Minden
MINDEN, La. - A boil advisory was issued for the City of Minden on Wednesday. The City of Minden announced there are problems with the water supply and due to these problems the city said it's concerned about the microbiological quality of the water. A sample of the water has...
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man
On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
KSLA
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Ronald James Colwort?. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Colwort suffers from memory loss, dementia. He was walking toward Hazel Street. Colwort is...
KSLA
Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
hopeprescott.com
Southwest District Fair Begins Today, Parade at 6pm
The Southwest Arkansas District Fair starts today at Hope’s Fair Park. Baked Goods and Cut Flowers check in today from 8am until 10:30am. At 10am there will be arts & crafts judging, educational exhibits judging, food preservation judging, and horticulture judging. The potted plant show will be judged at 11am. The arts & crafts, food preservation, and horticulture exhibits will open for viewing at 5pm.
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
magnoliareporter.com
Tetra Technologies will soon decide whether to build bromine plant near Lewisville that might morph into lithium project
Tetra Technologies, Inc., will decide later this year if it can justify construction of a bromine extraction plant, possibly southeast of Lewisville. If so, it will decide in 2023 whether to tack on a plant to extract lithium from the same brine pumped from underground fields in Lafayette and Columbia counties.
Comments / 0