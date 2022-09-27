The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO