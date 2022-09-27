Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS, JazzArts launch Ride with the Music Concert Series
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System, in partnership with JazzArts, announces the return of Ride with the Music, a free concert series featuring local performers at various CATS locations every Friday evening in October. “There is so much musical talent to be shared in our community, and through...
thecharlotteweekly.com
TowneBank donation to fund health scholarships
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced today a $500,000 gift from TowneBank to support underrepresented students who are pursuing careers in health care. The gift will create scholarships available to incoming students at Carolinas College of Health Sciences, with the goal of increasing the diversity of the student body and ensuring students from disadvantaged backgrounds will have opportunities to pursue their desired profession.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews could get a bigger downtown park
MATTHEWS – The town is pausing construction on Matthews Veterans Memorial Park so that it may explore a partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that could lead to a larger downtown park. Everything depends on if county voters approve a school bond referendum in November 2023. One of the likely bond...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Beyond Open offering grants for diverse-owned small businesses
CHARLOTTE – Diverse small business owners can apply from Sept. 28 to Oct 28 for the first round of grants from $5,000 to $250,000 within the Beyond Open program, the Foundation For the Carolina announced Sept. 29. Established with a $20 million grant from Wells Fargo, Beyond Open will...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept.23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 23 to 29:. • Cantina Louie Matthews, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94 • Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5. • Great Harvest Bread Co., 110 Matthews Station St. – 98.5. • Mac's Speed...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews UMC hosting Mental Health Symposium
MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church will host the second annual Mental Health Symposium. The event, “There’s Hope: The Church and Mental Health,” starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in The Commons at Matthews UMC, 801 S. Trade St. Experts at the symposium include:. • Dr....
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces public meetings for Charlotte Transportation Center update
CHARLOTTE – Beginning Oct. 4, Charlotte Area Transit System will host several pop-up, virtual and in-person meetings to educate riders and gather feedback on the Charlotte Transportation Center Redevelopment plans. For public meetings occurring in-person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Daughters of the American Revolution observe Constitution Week
MATTHEWS – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17 to 23 annually in observance of Constitution Week, which President Eisenhower signed into law a year later. As one of the ways to celebrate and help raise awareness...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATA student designs winning I Voted sticker
MONROE – Hannah Metz, a freshman at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, won the Union County Board of Elections I Voted sticker design contest. Hannah will receive a $100 VISA gift card and her design will appear on the I Voted stickers given to Union County voters who cast a ballot during the Nov. 8 General Election.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Former crime reporter unveils murder mystery in throwback thriller
CHARLOTTE – Retired crime reporter and author Timothy L. Rodriguez has released a throwback murder mystery novel, “Never Is Now,” through Warren Publishing. Set in the Southern town of Random in 1982, two horrific murders shock and puzzle an unsuspecting and sleepy community. With the investigation stalled,...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Does M&M Stand For?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
thecharlotteweekly.com
UCPS names 2022-23 Principal of the Year finalists
MONROE – Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan and other district leaders surprised 10 Principal of the Year finalists Sept. 29 at their schools. Catching finalists by surprise, the group popped into cafeterias, hallways and classrooms to congratulate the principals. Each year, UCPS recognizes outstanding leaders who go...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Catawba Lands Conservancy awarded $1.1 million in state grants
CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Lands Conservancy has been awarded $1,142,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to be used for two conservation projects important for protecting water quality and native species around the Catawba River and its tributaries, including the South Fork River. The...
WSOC Charlotte
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte emergency personnel recommend staying home to avoid Hurricane Ian impacts
CHARLOTTE – Emergency personnel are recommending Charlotte-area residents prepare now for the potential of Hurricane Ian to flood roads or knock out power over the weekend. Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management suggested folks just stay home. “If you don’t have to...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate to offer direct-admit option to top nursing students
WINGATE – The U.S. needs more nurses but high school students looking toward a nursing career aren’t guaranteed to get into a nursing program. In fact, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing reported that four-year institutions alone turned away more than 80,000 applicants last year because of faculty shortages and space constraints.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
