A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat
A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Local restaurant has failed its health inspection.Obi - @pixel6propix/Unsplash. Pima County health inspectors make an annual visit to any business serving food. This ranges from elementary schools to gas stations, grocery store delis to fast food restaurants. Every month, inspectors visit hundreds of establishments to ensure food safety. The majority of restaurants that do have some kind of a violation are of a non-critical nature, which usually has something to do with proper hand washing signs, hair nets, and other non-serious issues that will not lead to the contamination of food. Even restaurants with more serious problems often pass their inspections, although they are given specific instructions on what they need to do to improve their inspection scores, and then are visited shortly thereafter, instead of the typical annual gap. In fact, of all the establishments throughout greater Pima County, only one business failed its annual inspection.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge
Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup
Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Condoms, toothpaste, denture cream among 47 more products recalled from Family Dollar
Improper storage creating unsafe products caused the recall of six varieties of Colgate oral healthcare and 41 over-the-counter health products, including condoms, sold in Family Dollar stores. According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notices, the products were stored outside of their required temperatures, then ”inadvertently shipped to certain stores on...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue
You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
