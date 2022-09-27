ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Local restaurant has failed its health inspection.Obi - @pixel6propix/Unsplash. Pima County health inspectors make an annual visit to any business serving food. This ranges from elementary schools to gas stations, grocery store delis to fast food restaurants. Every month, inspectors visit hundreds of establishments to ensure food safety. The majority of restaurants that do have some kind of a violation are of a non-critical nature, which usually has something to do with proper hand washing signs, hair nets, and other non-serious issues that will not lead to the contamination of food. Even restaurants with more serious problems often pass their inspections, although they are given specific instructions on what they need to do to improve their inspection scores, and then are visited shortly thereafter, instead of the typical annual gap. In fact, of all the establishments throughout greater Pima County, only one business failed its annual inspection.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Cheese Recall: Check If You've Got These Cheeses in Your Fridge

Keswick Creamery has recalled a bunch of its cheeses over concerns of potential listeria contamination. The cheeses were sold in Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, DC; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination

Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

