Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Many in Sarasota County still without power Thursday night
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, there have been at least two hurricane-related deaths. Many people in the county are still without power.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Longboat Observer
Manatee reports more than $14.9M in damage from Hurricane Ian
In a Friday morning press conference, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said preliminary reports say Hurricane Ian has caused more than $10.5 million in damage to residential homes and more than $4.4 million damage to commercial properties. Hopes cautioned that the amounts are very preliminary and are expected to rise.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port places curfew on residents
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is placing a curfew on the city to ensure residents’ safety during the clean-up phase of Hurricane Ian. The curfew is from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. with exceptions for those traveling for work. Emergency Manager Michael Ryan asks that...
Sarasota County Schools to remain closed until further notice
Sarasota County Public Schools will close indefinitely, according to an announcement on the district's social media pages.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple high-water rescues underway in North Port, city confirms
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that it is conducting multiple high-water rescues after the Myakkahatchee Creek has flooded nearby communities. Multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to rescue people from homes affected in the North Port Estates community. That area is north of I-75 and borders the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled. The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
Sarasota schools closed until further notice due to damage from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage at some Sarasota County schools has prompted the school district to close schools until further notice. According to Sarasota County Schools, some schools in the county have been hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The school district said these schools have massive power outages down power lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to structures.
Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm closes North Port emergency room
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s emergency room facility in North Port to close, hospital officials said. “We hope to be up and running as soon as possible at this location,” a notice of the SMH website said. The emergency care centers at the hospital’s Venice and Sarasota campuses Sarasota Memorial Hospital remain operational, the notice said.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Mysuncoast.com
Purple alert issued on behalf of missing Sarasota man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Sarasota. 20-year-old Norman Joseph Michael Shadd is 5-feet-7-inches-tall, weighs 140 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Sarasota around 11:30 a.m. He may be wearing a grey shirt and blue hospital pants. Shadd has autism and may need some additional assistance once located. If you come into contact with him, please dial 911 immediately so we can reconnect him with his family.
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has asked residents to conserve water. The City of Bradenton’s Public Works staff has confirmed that its wastewater treatment plant is full and is in danger of overflowing. The city is asking resident to conserve water, don’t wash dishes or laundry,...
