ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox10phoenix.com

Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it moved through Florida

PHOENIX - While Arizona is far away from Florida, and not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, many Arizonans are still feeling the impact of the powerful tropical cyclone. Ian, according to reports by the Associated Press, is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Norcross
Person
Jim Aiken
Person
Ron Desantis
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Hurricanes#Ships#Aircraft#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#U S 4th Fleet#Uss Little Rock#Navy
fox10phoenix.com

Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test

PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy