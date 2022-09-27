Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Florida dealing with storm's aftermath
Hurricane Ian is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., and Floridians, along with people in other parts of the country, and seeing the damage that has been left behind. Reporter Madeleine Rivera reports.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian intensified early Wednesday as it approached landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian’s "extremely dangerous" eyewall began moving onshore, expected to cause "catastrophic" storm surge,...
Video shows man rescue cat trapped in Hurricane Ian's storm surge
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A man braved surging floodwaters to rescue a stranded cat as Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Video from Mary Beth Ross in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows the man carefully approach the cat and gently carry it to safety. Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a...
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling the impact of storm as it moved through Florida
PHOENIX - While Arizona is far away from Florida, and not directly impacted by Hurricane Ian, many Arizonans are still feeling the impact of the powerful tropical cyclone. Ian, according to reports by the Associated Press, is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. Hurricane Ian...
Hurricane Ian: Parts of Georgia, Carolinas bracing for tropical cyclone's arrival
As Hurricane Ian moves away from Florida and re-strengthens in the Atlantic, people in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the storm's arrival. Reporter Jake Karalexis reports.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
More than 8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during nationwide operation
PHOENIX - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the seizure of more than 8 million fentanyl pills in Phoenix as part of a nationwide operation spanning over three months. According to the agency, the pills - along with 980 pounds of fentanyl powder - were confiscated between May 23...
Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test
PHOENIX - Trying to get a driver's license in Arizona? Expect to see some new changes to the road test effective Sept. 29. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state. Three new...
